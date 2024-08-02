Will ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Get the Chance to Unravel Another Sinister Mystery?

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 1 is finally available on Netflix after previously premiering on the BBC in the U.K. If you’re anything like us, you’ll have binged all six episodes in record time, caught up in 17-year-old Pip Fitz-Amobi’s (Emma Meyers) harrowing investigation into the deaths of Andie Bell and Sal Singh.

Though the first season brings Pip’s investigation to a satisfactory conclusion—we won’t say whodunnit, you’ll have to watch the show yourselves!—we know there’s plenty more in store for Pip in the future, should the series be renewed. At the time of writing, there’s no official confirmation that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will return for season 2, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t. The show has only just been released on Netflix, and since Netflix is a co-distributor of the series alongside the BBC, both sides will likely want to wait to see how the series fares globally before making a decision.

(Joss Barratt/BBC/Netflix)

Holly Jackson, the author of the original A Good Girl’s Guide book series, is excited about the possibility of a second (and third) season. During a previous press conference to promote the show, Jackson said, “I’d love to make the whole thing, the third book. I think it would just be so cool to make all of it … and hopefully, if the readers translate into viewers, we’ll have the numbers and we can do it. We would love it.” (reported by RadioTimes.com)

There are three full-length novels in Jackson’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder series, as well as a prequel novella. In the second book, Good Girl, Bad Blood, Pip and Sal’s brother Ravi (portrayed by Zain Iqbal in the show) launch a true crime podcast detailing their experiences investigating Andie Bell’s case. Though Pip has vowed to leave her investigative days behind her, that promise becomes hard to keep when someone goes missing on the sixth anniversary of Sal and Andie’s suspicious deaths. In the third novel, As Good as Dead, Pip’s involvement in the case comes back to haunt her as she finds herself the victim of a stalker with murderous intent.

Clearly, it would be easy enough to produce a second and third season, as there’s plenty of source material to draw from. If the show does get the renewal we’re all hoping for sooner rather than later, there’s a chance it could drop in the second half of 2025. Finger crossed.

Let’s keep watching and give the BBC and Netflix a reason to bring Pip and Co. back!

