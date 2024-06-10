‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s New Teaser Has the Internet Divided Over a Major Cameo

The latest promo for Deadpool & Wolverine teases a pretty big cameo that’s sparked a heated debate online that involves a pair of disembodied legs (who says the internet is “bad” for women?) and Taylor Swift.

There’s a moment in the new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine that you will actually miss if you blink—it happens at the 30-second mark, right after a shot of Dogpool:

A pair of feminine legs gussied up in Deadpool gear enter the frame in slow-mo, sparks quite literally flying—yes, it is she: Lady Deadpool. While some minds are reeling over the steamier implications of noted sex-haver Deadpool going to pound-town with Lady Deadpool, others are busy with the Marvel Cinematic Universe equivalent of The Dress. Do those legs belong to Blake Lively, noted spouse of Ryan Reynolds, a.k.a. the eponymous Mr. Pool? Or do those legs belong to Taylor Swift, pop icon and rumored Deadpool & Wolverine cameo star?

Or, dear reader, do these legs belong to a secret, third woman whose name has yet to be revealed but could almost definitely be Morena Baccarin, who plays Deadpool’s in-universe spouse, Vanessa Deadpoolington III (I kid, but …).

For the unfamiliar, Lady Deadpool is the mouthy alter-ego of Wanda Wilson, an alternate-universe version of Wade Wilson—specifically from Earth-3010. As heavily promoted in the trailers, Deadpool & Wolverine brings Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine back from the ether through the magic of the multiverse, everyone’s favorite plot contrivance. To be fair, comic-book readers have long been on this particular roller coaster with alternate universes, from excited to annoyed to exhausted and finally apathetic, so it’s only fair that fans of Marvel movies get their turn.

We’ll find out who those legs belong to when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

