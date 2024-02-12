Is Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3’? Maybe. Probably.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have adopted a Taylor Swift theory of their own: One of the biggest pop stars in the world is making a cameo in Deadpool 3 as one of the biggest pop stars in Marvel Comics—okay, maybe the only pop star in Marvel Comics.

Recommended Videos

The rumors started in the months leading up to the release of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, a movie that definitely exists despite our best efforts to forget it. Given the ’80s setting and its focus on Jean Grey and Dark Phoenix, it seemed plausible that we’d see Dazzler appear in the X-Men sequel. And who better to play the blonde mutant pop star than a Earth’s most powerful blonde pop star, Taylor Swift? Despite featuring a Dazzler easter egg during a mall scene—in which the character is played by Halston Sage—Dark Phoenix failed to deliver on the most obvious idea anyone’s had since “hey, this money stuff is pretty good.”

Following Disney’s acquisition of the X-Men, Deadpool, and all their mutant friends from Fox, the studio is set to release Deadpool 3 on July 26. The sequel, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the “Merc With the Mouth” and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, arrives in theaters just a few months after another big Disney acquisition hits Disney+: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film—which is only fueling rumors that Swift is appearing in the Deadpool sequel as Dazzler.

Who Is Dazzler in Marvel Comics?

Dazzler is a relatively minor character in X-Men canon. Also known as Alison Blaire, the character first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #130, released in 1980. Blaire uses her ability to transform sound vibrations into energy and light beams—along with her excellent dancing skills—to become the pop star Dazzler. She first crosses paths with the X-Men when the villainous Hellfire Club attacks the mutant heroes during a Dazzler performance in the midst of the Dark Phoenix saga—a multi-issue arc in which Jean Grey’s psychic abilities evolve and she transforms into her ultimate form, the Phoenix.

Dazzler was actually developed as part of a collab between Marvel Comics and Casablanca Records, which put out hit disco albums by Donna Summer and the Village People. According to former Marvel Comics editor in chief Jim Shooter, Marvel’s Alice Donenfeld came up with the idea for Dazzler following the success of The Archies.

Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3?

It’s unclear exactly when the latest wave of rumors began, but again, casting Swift as Dazzler is a no-brainer. If we put on our Swift-branded tin foil conspiracy hats, there are several clues to suggest that she is probably in Deadpool 3.

In Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson (Reynolds) wears a shirt with two cats on it and text that reads “Olivia & Meredith. Best Friends Purrr-ever”—a reference to Taylor Swift’s cats. Reynolds and his real-life spouse Blake Lively are friends with Swift, and were all spotted together—along with Hugh Jackman and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy—at a Kansas City Chiefs game in October 2023.

When asked about Swift making a cameo in Deadpool 3, Levy told The Wrap, “No comment because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy.” Levy was subsequently seen with Swift in New York, lending further credence to the cameo rumors, while Reynolds remained coy in an interview with the Vancouver Sun. When asked about the Swift rumor, Reynolds said, “I’ve heard that one,” adding, “every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.”

If Swift is appearing in Deadpool 3, it wouldn’t make much sense for Reynolds and Levy to flat-out deny it. That said, it seems pretty absurd to debate whether or not Taylor Swift is in the Deadpool sequel—only total FOOLS would turn down the opportunity to feature a cameo from one of the most profitable pop stars of all time.

(featured image: Marvel Comics / Buda Mendes, TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]