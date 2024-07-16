I’m Now 99% Confident Blake Lively Will Be in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

A new ad has just been released for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, giving us a closer look at what very well might be the film’s most high-profile cameo yet: Lady Deadpool. And fans—myself included—are pretty convinced they know exactly who she’ll be played by.

We’re just under a week away from the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which will bring Ryan Reynolds’ eponymous Merc with a Mouth together with Hugh Jackman’s Logan for a time-twisty, R-rated foray through the MCU, with plenty of Disney jabs, TVA references, and pegging jokes to boot (Kevin Feige has entered the chat). Directed by Shawn Levy, there’s a lot riding on the comic book threequel given the current state of the franchise, but if anyone can save the MCU from certain doom, it’s “Marvel Jesus.”

Rumors galore have surrounded Deadpool & Wolverine since its inception, from speculation that Taylor Swift will make her MCU debut as Dazzler to talk of a big-time X-Men crossover. Nearly anything is fair game here, given the film will play around in the Multiverse sandbox. But perhaps none have quite as much evidence to back them up as one long-standing casting rumor, because Marvel all but confirmed that Reynolds’ IRL wife—and esteemed actress in her own right—Blake Lively will be playing her husband’s female counterpart, a.k.a. Lady Deadpool.

Deadpool & Wolverine clip reveals new look at Lady Deadpool

A new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine surfaced on social media earlier today with the inconspicuous title “Everyone.” We’ve known for quite some time that we’re going to meet a few Deadpool variants (including none other than Dogpool) in the film, but the clip offered a better look at one in particular: Lady Deadpool. Right around the 13-second mark, we see her donning Wade’s signature red jumpsuit and belt as she slowly sashays away from an explosion. The camera doesn’t pan up high enough to show her face, but we do get a glimpse at some pretty familiar-looking blonde locks.

Check it out for yourself:

While it might be a bit of a stretch to assume that Blake Lively is playing Lady Deadpool based exclusively on a vague body shot and the fact that she’s married to Ryan Reynolds, these rumors have been floating around the internet for months now. Besides, would she not be the perfect casting choice?! Of course, Marvel could’ve cast a different actress, but Deadpool is known for its meta, fourth-wall breaking shenanigans, after all, so having Lively take on the role actually makes total sense.

If there’s anyone who can match Ryan Reynolds’ freak, it’s his wife—we’ve all seen their hilarious social media banter. Seeing their chemistry play out onscreen would be an unquestionable highlight of the Deadpool franchise thus far, and it only helps that Lively bears a striking resemblance to Wanda Wilson in the comics. Plus, the couple has been spotted numerous times out and about with Levy over the past year or so, only adding fuel to the rumor fire.

From the looks of it, Deadpool & Wolverine is turning out to be a whole family affair, but for now, this theory has yet to be confirmed. Odds are that Marvel will keep Lively’s prospective cameo under wraps until the blockbuster premieres next week, as the identity of Lady Deadpool herself is sure to generate a lot of buzz. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see if our suspicions are confirmed when the superhero flick hits the big screen on July 26, 2024.

