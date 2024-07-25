Where Does ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Fall on the MCU Timeline?

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to open in theaters this weekend, with Marvel going to frankly commendable efforts to advertise it, from suggestive AMC popcorn buckets to brand collaborations with Adidas, Xbox, and yes, Fortnite. But how does the upcoming threequel fit in the timeline?

Hype is skyrocketing for Marvel Studios’ next Phase 5 foray, which will see the return of Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson for a R-rated Multiversal romp alongside Hugh Jackman’s Logan. It’s up to “Marvel Jesus” to save the franchise from disaster, as a string of underwhelming movies and Disney+ shows have left audiences disillusioned with the state of the MCU. And considering that this is the first Disney-backed Deadpool project since the IP was freed from the shackles of Fox, expectations are undoubtedly high.

Thankfully, early viewers seem to have nothing but praise for the film, which, let’s be real—was never really a concern. The first two Deadpool movies grossed well over $700 million at the box office, making the Merc with a Mouth’s third outing something of a no-brainer. Director Shawn Levy even hinted that he’ll be returning to Marvel down the line (perhaps, for Avengers 5?), which also seems to suggest that the events of Deadpool & Wolverine will play a big role in what’s next to come. So where does the blockbuster fall on the MCU timeline, and how will it connect to the remainder of the Multiverse Saga?

If you want to go into Deadpool & Wolverine with a completely blank slate, then warning! Minor spoilers ahead.

When does Deadpool & Wolverine take place?

Okay, buckle in, ’cause this is about to get confusing. Early in the film, Wade meets with a familiar face circa March 2018—on the Sacred Timeline, that is. Factoring in the 20th Century Fox universe, this is roughly two years after the events of Deadpool 2. We then skip forward six years to Earth-10005, putting us in March 2024, a.k.a. five or so months post-Avengers: Endgame. From there, time gets a whole lot harder to keep track of, given the involvement of the TVA. You can connect the dots, but keep in mind that timelines are all over the place here, so take these reference points with a grain of salt.

Fourth wall breaking, gory action sequences, MCU in-jokes … Deadpool & Wolverine is practically guaranteed to be a fun time at the movies. But with rumored X-Men cameos and tie-ins to the TVA and the Disney+ Loki series, its place on the Marvel timeline might be a huge indicator that Wade and Co. will be key players in the (alleged) Multiversal Army in Avengers: Secret Wars. While nothing has been outright confirmed, I’m going to need some answers from Kevin Feige, stat. Here’s hoping we learn more during Marvel’s panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

