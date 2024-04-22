New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Easter Egg Takes a Shot at Deadpool’s Creator

What is the best part of the Deadpool movies? It is obviously Wade making fun of things, especially when they are things that we recognize, and that’s what makes the new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine so much fun! You get to see all the jokes that the team cooked up!

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is known for a great many things, and one of those things is his inability to draw feet. It has been a widely known fact among fans that Liefeld either doesn’t draw feet or, when he does, it ends up looking like a left foot on a right leg (shoutout to you, Jubilee). Now, Deadpool & Wolverine is poking a bit of fun at Liefeld.

In the trailer, you can see Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Wade (Ryan Reynolds) walking in slow motion as an explosion is happening, and one of the stores in the background that is destroyed is labeled “Liefeld’s Just Feet.” The two slow-mo strutting next to each other as Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” plays is pretty iconic.

In addition to talking about this trailer, I share the details of the call from @marvel biz affairs about the “Liefeld Orthopedic Store” on tomorrow’s podcast. ??⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/nlYYLb4kbx — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 22, 2024

Liefeld getting made fun of in a trailer for his own creation is pretty hilarious, but then again, we know that no one is safe in a Wade Wilson movie.

The Kevin Feige joke ruled actually

There had been rumors about the cocaine joke in Deadpool & Wolverine, with some online poking fun at the movie for it before we even saw it. Seeing the pushback against the Disney buyout of Fox and the release of Deadpool & Wolverine as a Marvel Studios property was a lot funnier than anyone could imagine.

The trailer has Wade and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) sitting together on a couch, and she asks him if he wants to do cocaine. Wade says that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said no to cocaine references in the film and had a list of all the other names for cocaine, as well.

What makes both this joke and the Liefeld joke so funny is the fact that the trailer is really just about Wade and Logan and then has jokes about the people behind this character. Other than that, it doesn’t give us any kind of spoilers for the movie, which is exactly what many fans (myself included) want.

So often, we watch trailers for our favorite franchises or new movies and every twist is captured in some way or another. With a movie like Deadpool & Wolverine, a lot of us don’t want to be spoiled on anything. We know that Logan is in the movie, and getting to see the two characters who can heal themselves fighting with each other in a trailer is all I really need to get me excited.

If they want to just keep releasing trailers like this that are all about Deadpool and Wolverine together with jokes about Feige and Liefeld thrown in? That’d be perfect.

