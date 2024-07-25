Marvel Made a Major Gaffe in Spoiling One ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Character

Ahead of its July 26 release, Marvel released the third and final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, which will continue the studio’s fifth phase of its cinematic universe.

Recommended Videos

If you want to remain unspoiled, turn back now!

Superhero films and specifically Marvel movies are known for their element of surprise in the form of Easter eggs and out-of-the-blue cameos, which help them build the wow factor among fans. It’s been a constant theme in their movies that has made a healthy contribution towards their success.

The latest trailer teased the appearances of various characters, including but not limited to Sabretooth, Lady Deadpool, and X-23, who was first seen in 2017 film Logan. X-23 was a critical part of the storyline of the James Mangold movie, and her chemistry with Wolverine was well received by audiences; it didn’t take long for the character to become a fan favorite.

That makes it borderline impossible to understand why the studio chose to reveal her presence in the film beforehand instead of concealing it and waiting for fans to witness her in action in the film. Audiences would have likely been awestruck seeing X-23 in Deadpool & Wolverine while watching the movie, and it would have arguably been a better marketing tactic for the studio.

While it’s difficult to generalize, a healthy number of fans were left confused by the spoiler, and took to X (formerly Twitter) to make their feelings known:

Epic reveal. Would've been a much better reveal in cinema ofcos — Sama (@rwotsama) July 19, 2024

Me: avoiding trailers and spoilers



This post: wrecking everything — Film Colossus (@FilmColossus) July 19, 2024

Why couldn’t they have saved this for the theaters? That reveal would of been ? — Shaun Bellamy (@KingSB93) July 19, 2024

A character that deserved their reveal to have been saved for audiences that see this in theaters. Huge mistake showing her in the trailer. — Mia (@miaonfilm) July 19, 2024

Can studios stop with spoiling characters in the trailers now? It comes out next week ? pic.twitter.com/smUSEAZogw — Green Lantern DCU Updates (@LanternUpdates) July 19, 2024

Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige recently opened up on the studio’s decision to tease X-23 being in the film, mentioning that there were multiple factors that influenced it. The primary reason was to accommodate Dafne Keen at the premiere, the actor who portrays the popular role. Another reason given by Feige was that Disney believes that X-23’s trailer appearance showcases “an emotional core of the movie,” and the marketing team knows “exactly when to push a little forward and pull a little back.”

Meanwhile, here are some more tweets of fans frustrated with the premature reveal:

We just showing everything in the trailer now? Why would they show this instead of leaving it a big surprise.



What are we doing here? pic.twitter.com/Y95bVXR8w3 — Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) July 19, 2024

Why couldn’t they have saved this for the movie… JFC. — Stu (@Stulord1) July 19, 2024

The reviews for Deadpool & Wolverine have been largely positive, with many calling it Marvel’s resurrection, pointing towards the rough road the MCU has gone down following the end of the Avengers series of films.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy