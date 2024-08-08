‘The Frog’ K-Drama Is About to Shatter My Cottagecore Dreams

The Frog has the makings of a good thriller K-drama. There’s a hotel in the woods, an unwanted guest, and a K-pop idol with a sniper rifle. Things can’t get creepier than that.

Recommended Videos

Admit it, you’re not here to get scared. You probably caught wind that Chanyeol from EXO was starring in The Frog and decided you’d tune in once it’s available on Netflix. But he’s not all there is to look forward to with this K-drama. Mo Wan-il, famous for his work in Dream High 2 (2012) and The World of the Married (2020), will be directing this upcoming thriller series.

There’s undeniable anticipation for the drama, which was only heightened by its chaotic trailer. It’s difficult to tell what’s going on, and we might have to figure it all out once the drama arrives. The Frog will begin streaming on Netflix on August 23, 2024.

Lock your doors

There’s nothing more peaceful than running a hotel in the woods, right? It’s a cottagecore lover’s dream. With unhinged people on the loose, that dream could easily turn into a nightmare. If there’s one thing we can all take away from the trailer, it’s that locking doors and turning weird guests away might be for the best. That seems to be the most reasonable thing you could do when you run a hotel in the middle of nowhere.

The Frog’s cast

CHANYEOL on The Frog trailer ? pic.twitter.com/ECM5vaT0hc — chanyeol pics (@pcypictures) August 8, 2024

Chanyeol is currently the talk of online spaces with his appearance in the trailer for The Frog. As of now, his role remains a mystery. Baeksang Awards 2018 Best Actor, Kim Yun-seok, will also appear in the series. He’ll be starring in the role of Jeon Young-ha. Following her acting in the hit series Sweet Home, Go Min-si will take on the role of Yoo Sung-ah. Veteran actor Yoon Kye-sang will be playing the role of Goo Sang-joo. Parasite’s Lee Jung-eun will be playing the role of Yoon Bo-min.

This series has a star-studded cast, and K-drama fans have high hopes for it.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy