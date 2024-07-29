Unpacking the Eventful Ending of ‘Sweet Home’ Season 3

Sweet Home season three had a bittersweet ending. In the past few seasons, some characters have transformed into neohumans, and many more have perished in the name of humanity.

Every sacrifice up to the last episode had been worth it because neohumans and regular survivors had found a way to coexist in peace. Although things will never be the same, society can at least start rebuilding itself. Sweet Home won’t be returning for another season, but its last episode left no stone unturned.

The Final Stage of Monsterization

The third season of Sweet Home was somewhat confusing to follow because neohumans were introduced later in the drama compared to the webtoon. There is still a big difference between neohumans and special infectees. Neohumans are essentially the final stage of human evolution.

As seen with Eun-hyeok (Lee Do-hyun), neohumans are strong, hyper-intelligent, and immortal. They’re basically Twilight vampires that don’t sparkle under the sun. This means that those who’ve become monsters might hopefully evolve into neohumans one day.

So Many Heartbreaking Deaths

There are spoilers up ahead!

Sang-won’s daughter, who could turn people into monsters, was killed by Eun-hyeok (Lee Do-hyun). Yi-su (Kim Si-ah) had been controlled by Sang-won and was forced to turn monsters against Hyun-su (Song Kang) and Eun-hyeok. There was no other choice but to eliminate Yi-su so that the pair could go after Sang-won.

Sang-wook (Lee Jin-uk) has been a fan favorite character, and his last act has broken many hearts. Hyun-su (Song Kang) and Eun-hyeok (Lee Do-hyun) have been fighting to put a stop to Sang-won. But after his last body was burned by Hyun-su, Sang-won escaped and transferred himself into Sang-wook’s body.

In a shocking turn of events, it turns out that Sang-wook’s body still had some consciousness. Sang-wook took control of his body and crawled into the fire. It was necessary, but that doesn’t make the event less painful to watch.

What Happened to Eun-yu?

Eun-yu (Go Min-si) became a neohuman. All she’s ever wanted was to be reunited with her brother, Eun-hyeok. But after becoming a neohuman himself, Eun-hyeok has lost his ability to feel emotions. There have been many tragedies in Sweet Home, but Eun-yu and Eun-hyeok were spared.

The two reunited with Hyun-su on top of the Green Home, and Eun-hyeok was shown smiling in the end.

