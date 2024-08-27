Asbel from Tales of Graces f Remastered announcement trailer
‘Tales of Graces F’ is getting its Remastered Edition!

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Aug 27, 2024

The power of friendship is the strongest force in the universe, especially when that universe is within the Tales of Graces F series. This childhood RPG classic, once only available on the PlayStation 3, is finally getting a remastered version.

You’ll adventure through Ephinea with Asbel and his friends to protect what matters most to them. For a game with lighthearted story telling, you’ll be embroiled in power struggles and cunning characters. At least promises and the power of friendship can save them all, right?

Tales of Graces F Remastered will be released on January 17, 2025. You can play the game with your PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Old and new players will be in for a surprise with the Quality of Life adjustments and graphics improvements in the remastered version of the game. With the addition of other consoles, players will find the game convenient to play. Players will also have more language options to choose from with the remastered version.

Aside from updating the game’s functionality, this remaster will also include “Lineage and Legacies,” better known to players as the “Future Arc.” It’s set six years after the main storyline of the game. Tales of Graces F Remastered will also have more downloadable content available.

Still not convinced to play the game for the story? The silly dialogue among the characters was enough to put this game on my Steam wishlist.

If all else fails, the popular beat ’em up combat found in the game won’t disappoint you.

