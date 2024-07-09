Team Natsu’s Adventure Continues in ‘Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest’ Episode 2

Team Natsu and the Fairy Tail Guild have returned in the latest season of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. Does that mean we’ll be stuck with Team Natsu for over a hundred years?

That sounds ideal for all of us who’ve been missing Fairy Tail since its manga ended in 2017. But Team Natsu may be the only group of adventurers who can put an end to this long-running quest. The 100-Year Quest has seen failure after failure for over a century. Almost all of those who accepted the quest died trying to complete it. With the Five Dragon Gods involved, it’s easy to see why no normal mage is up to the task.

Are you ready to follow Team Natsu to the north of Guiltina? Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 2 will be available on July 14, 2024, at 2:00 AM PT, at Crunchyroll.

Who are the Five Dragon Gods?

If there’s anyone who could beat the Five Dragon Gods, it’s definitely Natsu. As fans would joke, the power of friendship can beat any dragon in this series. Nevertheless, the Dragon Gods are fearsome and rumored to be even stronger than Acnologia. Among these dragons are Aldoron, Ignia, Mercphobia, Selene, and Viernes.

Initially, there were Six Dragon Gods. Dogramag was killed by Elseferia long before Team Natsu took the quest head-on.

