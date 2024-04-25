Your Ultimate Ranking of Every ‘Final Fantasy’ Game

Ranking the mainline Final Fantasy games is a goliath undertaking. There are approximately one bajillion Final Fantasy titles, not including spin-offs. Sifting through all of these was a grind. But in JRPG fashion, the grind is what we’re here for.

20. Final Fantasy II

There’s no such thing as a bad Final Fantasy game like there’s no such thing as an ugly diamond. They’re all beautiful, that’s why people stick them on rings for other people to stick on each other’s fingers as an expression of undying forever love! But some diamonds don’t shine as bright as others, despite what Rihanna would have you believe.

Final Fantasy II —like any good jeweler—was trying to work out the flaws of the then-newborn franchise. As a result, they made some decisions that lessened the sparkle of this gem. It’s a lackluster story without the drama and heart of later games, combined with a confusing combat system that rewards you exp. based on your decisions in battle and not in a lump sum for you to level yourself up as you see fit. Bold choice, but not one I would make again.

19. Final Fantasy III

Warriors of Light gotta protect Final Fantasy‘s favorite MacGuffin: crystals! A dark sorcerer named Xande has evil plans for them. That just won’t do. The problem with this game is that it’s… fine? The story is standard fantasy fare, and the combat is serviceable. Nothing is wrong here, but nothing is really right. The game lacks that FF je ne sais quoi that makes its later entries so iconic. It’s a gem, sure. But cut in a cookie-cutter way.

18. Final Fantasy XIII: Lightning Returns

Credit where credit is due: the pink-haired warrior Lightning is totally iconic in a way that early Final Fantasy titles can only be jealous of. Extra credit: The Final Fantasy XIII series is the only trilogy in the franchise – the creators were trying to take a risk with this threepeat in a game series known for totally reinventing itself with every addition. The praise ends there. There is such a thing as too much risk, and Lightning Returns resorts to shark jumping in its mechanics and story.

Lightning is racing to stop the end of the world, and the whole game is on a timer. The issue is, that timer eventually runs out, and you’re left with a New Game Plus attempt to beat it. It’s weird, demoralizing, and frustrating. Pair that with a story that is as incomprehensible as Kingdom Hearts and you’ve got a flawed gemstone on your finger.

17. Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy V earns big points for introducing the job system into the franchise, a gameplay mechanic that was so successful that appears in many series installments to come. Final Fantasy V’s problem was one of timing. It falls between IV and VI, two of the most beloved games in the series. As a result, it’s generally forgotten in the annals of gaming history. The plot is nothing new either. The young Bartz and his companions have to spot an evil sorcerer named Exdeath who wants to take control of—you guessed it—the crystals. Crystals, crystals, crystals. The only crystal that ever made for good plot was in Breaking Bad.

16. Final Fantasy XI

Final Fantasy… IN SPACE. What’s not to love? Final Fantasy XI blasted off the genre to the MMO stars! It was the same FF formula we all know and love: create a character, get a job, take on quests, and gain exp. The game was a solid online experience back in the day … until World of Warcraft came along and clobbered the competition. But the franchise recovered, and XI paved the way for its knock-out punch to the MMO world: Final Fantasy XIV

15. Final Fantasy

The great grandaddy, Final Fantasy the OG. All respect to the blueprint, but to a modern gamer it’s a bit of a museum piece. The story is simple: a group of heroes needs to defeat monsters that are attempting to mess with those series-famous crystals. The combat is bare-bones turned-based tactics. However, it should be noted that Final Fantasy wrote the book (or rather coded) on turn-based combat, paving the way for every other tactical RPG ever made. Props.

14. Final Fantasy XIII-2

I don’t know the plot of XIII-2. No one does. It’s nearly impossible to follow. You would have better luck finding Atlantis than any shred of cohesive story here. But hey, that’s okay. What this game lacks in substance, it makes up for in style. XIII-2 along with its predecessor are some of the best-looking games in the franchise’s history, the game’s pink-haired hero Lightning is a masterclass in character design. As for the combat? The high-octane Command Synergy Battle system pumped some much needed adrenaline into a sometimes sloggy turn-based affair of older games. Just hit the buttons and look at the pretty colors.

13. Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV should have been better than it was. A royal emo boy band hops in a car to road trip their way into saving the realm? Sign me up. While the game looked gorgeous, the “open world” experience failed to deliver. Compared to lush games like Red Dead Redemption 2, XV’s landscapes felt empty in comparison. There just isn’t a lot to do. Pair that with a story that to this day I do not understand and a combat system that is frustratingly difficult to use with finesse and you have a beautiful disappointment on your hands.

12. Final Fantasy X-2

Generally, video game sequels try to improve on their predecessors, but when you have an absolutely flawless game like Final Fantasy X to follow up, the only way you can go is down. Yes, seeing Yuna, Rikku, and Paine take on Spira’s warring factions Charlie’s Angels style was a blast, and the improvements to the combat system are appreciated. But the game’s story simply lacks the world-ending love story splendor of X-1.

11. Final Fantasy XII

Final Fantasy XII is gorgeous, right off the bat. The sweeping deserts, bustling metropolises, and flying airships make for an unforgettably lush world. The story is equally sweeping, a tale of magic and political intrigue set against the backdrop of warring kingdoms. It’s an epic, through and through. The combat? Less than epic. While some love the gambit system, which allows for you to essentially pre-program your party members’ actions during combat and let them fight almost automatically took me out of the action. However, some say it’s the best mechanic in the series. An old game, but worthy of a replay in the modern era.

10. Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII was divisive. The changes to the combat system left some fans elated and others cold. For those who felt blindsided, they should have expected it what with the Great Combat Experiment that was Final Fantasy XII. The combat system of XIII is the exact opposite of XII‘s “wind up your characters and let them fight themselves while you get a soda” mechanics, and I believe better for it. Enemies are defeated in high-octane battles by exploiting their weaknesses. By whom, you ask? Only one of the most iconic female leads in the series: Lightning.

9. Final Fantasy IX

Who would have thought that a little blue-robed faceless wizard dude would become one of the series’ most iconic characters? Lil’ Vivi serves as a microcosm of what Final Fantasy IX is: creative, mysterious, cute, and cool. Zidane Tribal and his gang have to take on evil Queen Brahne to thwart her plot to bring darkness to the realm. The combat is classic Final Fantasy at its peak.

8. Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI is an RPG in the same way that Devil May Cry is an RPG. We’re playing a little fast and loose with the term. That being said, for a franchise that consistently values both the reinvention of its universe and its combat system—Final Fantasy XVI‘s hack-and-slash thrill fest is a feat of adrenaline-pumping madness.

The game stars actor Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, a god-killing protagonist who has a complexity and depth that many other characters in the franchise lack. Pair that with gloriously over-the-top God of War boss fights and an all-around killer story and you’ve got modern-day FF greatness on your hands.

7. Final Fantasy VIII

When I saw that cutscene of Squall and Seifer fighting with gunblades in the rain I knew that I was hooked. Line and sinker. Final Fantasy VIII introduces Squall Leonhart as one of the franchise’s most enduring protagonists, and his love story with Riona is perhaps one of the most touching romances in the series. Combine that with a struggle against a sorceress attempting to warp the fabric of space-time and you’ve got a story for the ages. The only blemish? The game’s wonky junction system, which allows characters to consume magic to level up stats that fans either loved or hated.

6. Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy IV broke the RPG mold and created a complex, thoughtful story in a franchise where “good guys protect crystals from bad guys” had been enough. The game’s protagonist is Cecil Harvey, a dark knight who begins to question the orders of his king and ends up leading a rebellion with the help of his friends. IV‘s stellar redemption arc plot coupled with its thrilling active time battle system combat made for a worthy addition to the series.

5. Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XI walked so XIV could fly. After suffering a crushing defeat from MMO giants like World of Warcraft and slogging through a disastrous first iteration, Final Fantasy did what it does best: reinvented itself. XIV‘s A Realm Reborn is one of the most popular MMOs of the modern era, and shows absolutely no sign of slowing down. Build a character, choose your class, fight monsters in a lush fantasy world with your friends. What’s not to love?

4. Final Fantasy VII Remake

The remake of the (spoiler alert) best Final Fantasy game of all time was nothing short of spectacular. Lovingly rendered in state-of-the-art graphics, the Final Fantasy VII Remake was more than the name suggested. It was a brand-new game. Cloud Strife’s battle against Shinra was transformed from turn-based RPG to hack-and-slash tactical combat. With new additions to the story (including a rewrite of a fabulous drag scene) and the Remake solidified itself as a work of complete originality.

3. Final Fantasy VI

Final Fantasy VI is easily one of the greatest RPG’s ever made. While Terra and his friends are technically in the spotlight, the real star of the show is the villain Kefla, a terrifying space clown of Stephen King proportions. Final Fantasy VI‘s combat system is lousy with customization options, allowing for a fine-tuned gameplay experience tailored to the playstyles of all.

2. Final Fantasy X

Who could forget the sweepingly cinematic Blitzball sequence rendered with then-groundbreaking PS2 graphics? The world-shattering appearance of Sin? The first time listening to “To Zanarkand”? Final Fantasy X is the Lawrence of Arabia of the videogame world. Nothing had ever been so ambitious. A beautiful, swirling romance of a story about two lovers, their friends, and the end of the world. I’d say it needs a remake, but it’s already perfection.

1. Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII is not only the best of the franchise, but one of the most iconic video games ever made. Like some kind of pixelated Citizen Kane, it practically defines the medium. Cloud Strife and his buster sword have been cutting their way into people’s hearts since day one. Gone is the age-old “save the crystals” storyline to tell a complex tale about authoritarianism, corporate corruption, classism, and environmental destruction. One of the most adult games in the series, it is also home to one of Final Fantasy‘s most despicable and enduring villains: Sephiroth. No wonder Square Enix chose this to be the game for a remake. No other title can quite compare.

