Did Any of Izuku’s Ships Sail in ‘My Hero Academia?’

People are divided about how My Hero Academia ended, especially with so many stories left unexplored. Seriously, what happened to revealing Izuku’s father?

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academia, left many of these plots up to our imagination. But one question that fans have been up in arms about is Izuku and Uraraka’s relationship. Did they get together after that hug, or was Izuku left all alone after saving the world?

Unfortunately for Izuku and Uraraka shippers, there was no confirmation that the pair got together after the events of Chapter 429. As a matter of fact, none of the major ships were confirmed to have become official. Whether you’re a BakuDeku (Izuku and Katsuki) or an IzuOcha (Izuku and Uraraka) shipper, it doesn’t matter. We’re all ending this manga without seeing any of our favorite ships sail.

Izuku’s Lonely Ending

The worst part isn’t the fact that Izuku ended up with nobody. After losing his quirk, Izuku chose to be a teacher at UA High School. His friends and Izuku drifted apart, as most high school friendships do. While Izuku’s friends progressed in their hero careers, all Izuku could do was watch.

POV the year is 2034 and you ask me how I feel abt a series called “my hero academia” pic.twitter.com/svUkodSBLe — laynie (@izudior) August 1, 2024

Izuku may have been enshrined in history as one of the greatest heroes of all time, but he was left alone for a while. That’s until it was revealed that Class A, especially Katsuki, invested in technology that could replicate Izuku’s lost quirk. It’s the best ending for the manga, especially after all the sacrifices Izuku made. While we may have never gotten to see ships sail, it’s endearing to read about Izuku’s friends doing all they can to bring him back to hero work.

But nobody has been more invested in bringing Izuku back than Katsuki himself, who funded the technology to make it possible. Maybe the BakuDeku shippers won a crumb with this ending, after all.

