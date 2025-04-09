If you wanted to love Noah Wyle even more…

The set of The Pitt was a phone free place. Meaning that if you weren’t in a scene, you couldn’t check social media or text with the time you had to relax. Cue Noah Wyle being a gem.

During an interview with Wyle for Variety, it was revealed that his co-stars, Isa Briones and Patrick Ball, both look up to Wyle and praised him for his on set behavior. Briones shared that because of the rule, it meant that many people were reading books on set and Wyle helped to encourage that. She said that he “would always go around and be like, ‘What are you reading right now?’”

It then led to the set having a “lending library” that was near craft services and Briones said that Wyle donated books to it for the cast and extras to read between takes. Variety‘s Adam B. Vary then asked Wyle about library, trying to see who started it. Wyle played coy, saying he didn’t know who was responsible. “Some incredibly noble and generous person. I can’t even imagine who would think of such a thing.”

Wyle refused to take credit for it but did tell Vary about the wide range of books the library ended up having “The variety of books was astonishing,” he said. “There was everything from the classics to modern releases. One woman kept the entire anthology of Harry Potter inside of her pregnancy belly.”

When pressed, Wyle did talk about the books he brought in for everyone to read and told Vary “I remember thinking if I was going to bring books in, I was concerned about anything that could introduce conflict or acrimony into a harmonious set. So I went with books that I thought would be enjoyed by the most amount of people. If I did it, but because that would be foolish for me to do, I didn’t do it.”

But don’t try and get Wyle to take credit for the library. “You’re asking me to take credit for something,” he said. “I don’t like taking credit for anything. You’re not getting me on the record. It wasn’t me, officer.”

So if you were already battling a crush on Dr. Robby on The Pitt, I am sorry to make it worse.

