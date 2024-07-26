Uraraka from My Hero Academia Chapter 428
(Kohei Horikoshi)
Category:
Anime

‘My Hero Academia’ Is Heading Towards a Bittersweet Ending

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 01:44 pm

The story of the My Hero Academia manga is about to reach its end after ten years. Since it’s a story about Izuku’s heroics, most fans have expected the ending to be happy. Anime-only fans, spoilers ahead!

Recommended Videos

Except now, Izuku is back to being quirkless. Countless heroes have sacrificed their quirks and lives to defeat Shigaraki. We’ve seen so much violence through the chapters that most of us have forgotten that this is also a story about kids with big dreams. The students at UA were high school students in training, and most of them didn’t have time to mourn their losses in the war against the villains.

Now that the war is over, many of them are starting to feel the gravity of everything they’ve been through. There are only two chapters of My Hero Academia left. Chapter 429 will be released on July 28, 2024. The last chapter, 430, will be released on August 5, 2024.

The Heroes Have to Mourn Their Losses Too

Society is healing and rebuilding after the war, but in the last few chapters, we’ve seen heroes whose bodies have been permanently affected. Friends have been lost, and families have been torn apart. The victory that the students and heroes have achieved feels less like a win and more like a consolation prize.

While it’s heartbreaking to see Uraraka breakdown, it’s also a normal reaction to how this manga is ending. The heroes still carry scars from their victory, and mourning them is part of moving on.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.
linkedin