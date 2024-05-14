Is ‘My Hero Academia’ Ending?

My Hero Academia’s first season began in 2016, and it brought Kohei Horikoshi’s manga into even higher heights of fame, especially in the West. Ever since, My Hero has become one of the biggest names in anime, but all good things must end, right?

The series beloved for its huge cast of lovable characters and (if you’re like me) the surprisingly dark themes lingering just underneath its colorful, fun-looking exterior, and the second half of My Hero Academia’s sixth season covered the Dark Hero (or “Dark Deku”) arc, which is the first arc of the series’ final saga. Meanwhile, the manga’s a couple of arcs ahead and deep into the series’ ostensibly final arc (or possibly penultimate arc, if there’s some kind of epilogue at the end).

So yes, My Hero Academia is ending. But how much longer do we have left?

We have a little more time with Class 1-A

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular series in the shounen world, and like seemingly all the currently-running big names in shounen right now, it’s currently in its endgame. Both One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen are also in the process of wrapping up. Admittedly, we probably still have several years left of One Piece, but that’s not the case for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia was initially expected to end last year, after the final arc of he manga—aptly named the Final War Arc—began in 2022. There was even some speculation back in the day that My Hero Academia would end in 2022. But the manga is currently expected to wrap up before the end of 2024.

But if, like me, you’re anime-only (at least for now), you’re probably wondering what that means for the anime, which just started airing its seventh season. The good news is that there’s definitely enough manga for a season eight. The bittersweet news is that it’s incredibly likely season eight will be My Hero Academia’s final season.

Season seven will have 21 episodes over two cours, so we’ll have My Hero Academia accompanying us into the fall. The season is expected to include the beginnings of the Final War arc.

So yes, in all respects, both the My Hero Academia anime and manga are ending. But that doesn’t mean it’s over—yet. The manga will likely be over by the end of the year. Judging by Bones’ previous production schedules, I would guess the final season of the anime will probably begin in fall 2025 at the earliest.

