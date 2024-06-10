We couldn’t deal with half the things Kazuma experiences on a daily basis in KonoSuba season three. Imagine being given a second chance at life only to be forced on a hero’s journey.

That’s pretty average stuff, but instead of succumbing to that, Kazuma does everything in his power to avoid it. Whenever he tries to help, things seem to get worse for his friends. Kazuma tried to help Dust save Rin from a supposedly weird noble. Kazuma and Dust thought that taking pictures in women’s underwear would distract the noble and traumatize him.

Except it was all a huge misunderstanding, and the noble apparently likes Dust. I’ll leave everything else to your imagination. We’re in for more comedic chaos in KonoSuba season three, episode 10, on June 12, 2024.

Never watch KonoSuba without headphones

Konosuba got me crying so bad every week man LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO ??? pic.twitter.com/x8xcYO6yfW — Wisaka (@wisanyanya) June 6, 2024

If you’re watching the last two episodes of KonoSuba, don’t forget to put headphones on if there are people around you. So many things can be taken out of context in KonoSuba, and you might get weird stares when you watch this on the subway.

Unlike other isekai shows, KonoSuba actively parodies the most absurd tropes known in the genre. Kazuma is just a simple guy who can’t be bothered to work. He’s so dedicated to living a hassle-free life that he’s practically avoiding all of Lalatina’s advances. Luckily for him this time, Lalatina’s not exactly looking to be saved or to run away. She obviously crushes on Kazuma, but she isn’t going to use him as an excuse to abandon her duties as a noblewoman.

