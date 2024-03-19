What to Expect From ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ Season 3

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is a chaotic isekai favorite, and it’s finally coming back for a third season. If you think what you want to achieve is impossible, this series is a friendly reminder that even slime can become the next Demon King.

The third season is going to follow the events of the Saint-Monster Confrontation light novel in the series. It follows the events that occur after the second season of the anime, which finished in 2021.

The wait is over because That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 will be joining the Spring 2024 anime lineup on April 5, 2024.

What can we expect from the third season? Shion dicing up the King of Falmuth (literally), Diablo making an opportunity out of this horrific situation, and the surrender of Falmuth to Tempest. I’ll leave it up to your imagination how that happened, but it will be funnier to watch the absurdity about to unfold in the third season.

There will be a lot of laughter, for sure, but things won’t exactly end once the peace treaty is signed. People aren’t going to set their differences aside, accept monsters like Rimuru, and treat them like normal beings. Additionally, Rimuru’s new-found influence isn’t accepted by all the monsters, even if he’s looking out for them.

(featured image: Eight Bit Studio)

