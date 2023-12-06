‘Konosuba’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

The trailer might be sus, but Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is a beloved anime that’s finally making its return for season 3. After the hit isekai anime aired its last episode in 2017, many similar anime came and went (often with even stranger plots), but none are as funny as Konosuba.

Season 3 of Konosuba will be released in 2024, but the exact date of its release is yet to be announced. The series’ previous studio, Deen Studio, was known for animating other hits such as Fruits Basket, Fate/stay Night, and Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan. But for this season, Konosuba will be returning with Drive studio behind the wheel.

Air Date: 2024

Animation Studio: Drive

Original LN by Akatsuki Natsume, Mishima Kurone (Kadokawa)



It also looks like Konosuba will be working with the same Japanese voice actors from the previous seasons, and no announcement has been made on any changes regarding the English voice actors either. Megumin will be voiced by Rie Takahashi and Erica Mendez. Kazuma Sato, the protagonist, will be returning with the voices of Jun Fukushima and Arnie Pantoja. Sora Amamiya and Faye Mata will bring the carefree Aqua to life once more, and Darkness will be handled by Ai Kayano and Christina Vee.

Why is Konosuba popular and its new season so long-awaited? For an anime with a suspicious trailer, it subverts the isekai trope and makes it all about laughs instead. Right from the start, Kazuma dies because of a heart attack. Not because he was predisposed to it, but because he tried to be a hero and attempted to save a girl from an oncoming truck. The thought of getting run over was what killed Kazuma, which is an unusual but rather embarrassing way to die.

He then meets Aqua, who offers to reincarnate him in a fantasy world where he can be a hero and fight monsters. That sounds like a great deal to a former NEET who was consumed by video games, so Kazuma agrees. Even if this is a fantasy world, it turns out that fighting monsters and defeating the Devil King is harder than it seems.

