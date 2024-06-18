Kafka Hibino is revelaed as Kaiju No. 8
(Crunchyroll)
Category:
Anime

The Secret’s Out In ‘Kaiju No. 8’! So What’s In Store Now For Kafka?

Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 11:02 am

Hibino Kafka’s secret has been revealed! In order to save the base and much of the surrounding area from a nuclear-level explosion, Kafka went into kaiju mode in front of everyone. Now all his teammates, including his Captain and former childhood friend Mina Ashiro, know his secret; so what’s next for Kaiju No. 8?

Recommended Videos

Our protagonist’s biggest secret, one he kept to ensure his freedom from potential testing and captivity at the hands of the Defence Force, has finally been revealed. This marks a huge moment for the anime as it builds towards the first season’s penultimate episode. With his secret out what will happen to Kafka?

We can find out in Episode 11, which will air right on schedule on Saturday, June 22 on Crunchyroll.

Let’s recap

In the last episode, Episode 10, we saw Hoshino continue his attack on the monster despite being outmatched and running out of stamina. Just as things looked dark for Hoshina, caught in the grasp of the behemoth, Captain Ashiro returned putting her full power into blasting Kaiju No. 10 from the face of the earth.

Captain Mina Ashiro brings out the big guns in Kaiju No. 8
(Crunchyroll)

We see that in the relationship between Hoshina and Ashiro, both have their strengths, with Hoshino paving the way for his Captain to come in and finish the job. Just when we thought it was over, a huge pulsating blob made of combined wyvern kaiju appears above them, threatening to detonate and kill everyone in the vicinity. At this point Kafka runs forward, against Reno’s wishes, transforming into Kaiju No. 8 (with new and improved jet thrusters apparently).

He bounds towards the suspended bomb and pushes it high into the sky where it explodes at a safer distance, sparing everyone. He falls back to the ground where he shields officers from the resulting blast. When the dust clears though, Mina is standing behind him, gun trained on him, and says, “We’ll be taking you into custody.” Yeesh. No, “Thanks for saving us, that was awesome!” That’s cold.

What’s next for Kafka?

Kafka has a lot of questions to answer in the next episode which will now follow the manga’s Captured arc. We can expect lots of debate amongst the Defence Force’s upper echelons as to what to do with Kafka. We have seen this type of debate play out again and again in anime, from Eren Yaeger’s trial after emerging as a titan to Yuji Itadori’s fate after having consumed Sukuna’s finger.

Much like in the above anime, we can’t imagine that extermination will be Kafka’s fate, as that would likely make season one the show’s first and last season. Kafka now must prove himself—prove his humanity and his desire to do good if he is going to have a chance of standing by Mina’s side as he always promised.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Zenith Was Saved in ‘Mushoku Tensei,’ but at What Cost?
Zenith trapped in a mana crystal in the labyrinth.
Zenith trapped in a mana crystal in the labyrinth.
Zenith trapped in a mana crystal in the labyrinth.
Category: Anime
Anime
Zenith Was Saved in ‘Mushoku Tensei,’ but at What Cost?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4’s Final Two Episodes Come With a Nice Surprise!
Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima instructing Tanjiro and Zenitsu before training
Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima instructing Tanjiro and Zenitsu before training
Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima instructing Tanjiro and Zenitsu before training
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4’s Final Two Episodes Come With a Nice Surprise!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 17, 2024
Read Article If You Can’t Wait for the ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Anime, Here’s Where You Can Read the Manga
My Deer Friend Nokotan preview trailer
My Deer Friend Nokotan preview trailer
My Deer Friend Nokotan preview trailer
Category: Anime
Anime
If You Can’t Wait for the ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Anime, Here’s Where You Can Read the Manga
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Will There Be a ‘Buddy Daddies’ Season 2?
Buddy Daddies - Kazuki, Miri, Rei
Buddy Daddies - Kazuki, Miri, Rei
Buddy Daddies - Kazuki, Miri, Rei
Category: Anime
Anime
Will There Be a ‘Buddy Daddies’ Season 2?
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Did ‘Black Clover’ End at Episode 170?
Asta confronting Liebe in Black Clover 170
Asta confronting Liebe in Black Clover 170
Asta confronting Liebe in Black Clover 170
Category: Anime
Anime
Did ‘Black Clover’ End at Episode 170?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Zenith Was Saved in ‘Mushoku Tensei,’ but at What Cost?
Zenith trapped in a mana crystal in the labyrinth.
Category: Anime
Anime
Zenith Was Saved in ‘Mushoku Tensei,’ but at What Cost?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4’s Final Two Episodes Come With a Nice Surprise!
Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima instructing Tanjiro and Zenitsu before training
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4’s Final Two Episodes Come With a Nice Surprise!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 17, 2024
Read Article If You Can’t Wait for the ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Anime, Here’s Where You Can Read the Manga
My Deer Friend Nokotan preview trailer
Category: Anime
Anime
If You Can’t Wait for the ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Anime, Here’s Where You Can Read the Manga
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Will There Be a ‘Buddy Daddies’ Season 2?
Buddy Daddies - Kazuki, Miri, Rei
Category: Anime
Anime
Will There Be a ‘Buddy Daddies’ Season 2?
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Did ‘Black Clover’ End at Episode 170?
Asta confronting Liebe in Black Clover 170
Category: Anime
Anime
Did ‘Black Clover’ End at Episode 170?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Author
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, having written for digital media since 2022 and has a keen interest in all things Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and takes the little free time left to explore Japan.