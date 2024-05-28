‘Kaiju No. 8’ Needs More Episodes

We’re more than halfway through Kaiju No. 8, and we wish it wouldn’t end. But any good anime is often cut short and will leave us wanting more. It’s only been a couple of months, but Kafka has grown on us.

We’re going to miss Kafka Hibino and his antics in the Kaiju Defense Force. The first season of the anime will only have a total of 12 episodes. That’s not a lot of episodes, since we’re already more than halfway through and we still have so much to explore in the anime.

But most importantly, tell me you won’t miss the opening theme playing before the start of every episode. ABYSS by Yungblud is just so catchy. Whoever’s doing the second season’s opening theme will have a hard time beating the first season’s opening theme.

I’ll Miss ABYSS as an Opening Theme

Are there other half-kaiju like Kafka? Throughout the first season of the anime, it became clear that not all kaiju are created equally. Some of them pose a higher threat than others and can even communicate like human beings. In a world full of monsters, Kafka can’t possibly be the only human who has been infected by a kaiju.

For now, Kafka will have to live to see another day. Not everyone from the Kaiju Defense Force knows that he can transform into a Kaiju, and it might get him into hot waters that even he can’t get out of.

