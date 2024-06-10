Kafka May Have To Risk Being Discovered in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 10

Hit anime Kaiju No. 8 continues to roll out, with the stakes only getting higher. So far, we have been introduced to numerous kaiju, our protagonist can turn into one (but it’s a secret, so shhhh), we have met the big bad, and we’ve had numerous battles already.

So, what’s next?

In episode eight, Hibino Kafka got a fantastic promotion to Officer, not because of his combat skills—which, as a human, leave something to be desired—but because of his tactical application of his understanding of kaiju. So far, only two other characters know that Kafka can transform into a kaiju: his former co-worker Reno Ichikawa and uppity prodigy Kikoru Shinomiya. We have a sneaking suspicion that Vice-Captain Hoshina may also sniff that something is off about his latest recruit.

The attack on Tachikawa

Well, Hoshina has had no time to investigate further, because the kaiju have launched a coordinated attack on the Tachikawa base.

Hold onto your seats, folks!



Kaiju No. 8 reaches a whole new level of intensity with the Raid on Tachikawa Base arc.#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/4l26VT5wrk — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) June 8, 2024

With Captain Ashiro nowhere near, Hoshina must take on the latest threat: Kaiju No. 10, another humanoid kaiju with immense power that makes even Hoshina balk. The two are locked in combat together, but with No. 10 growing more powerful, I wonder if Kafka will have to intervene to save his Vice-Captain. Will this cause him to be found out?

We are so close to the end of the first season, and it’s painful to think of because this series needs way more episodes! There’s still so much to discover about the motivations of Kaiju No. 9, and it feels like we have only scratched the surface of Kafka’s powers as Kaiju No. 8.

We will have to keep watching to see how the story unfolds, with the next episode airing on Saturday, June 15, on Crunchyroll.

