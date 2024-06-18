Captain Hoshina fighting Kaiju No. 10
Category:
Anime

What Happens After ‘Kaiju No.8’ Episode 10? It’s Better Than You Think

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 01:54 pm

Kafka’s secret was exposed in episode 10 of Kaiju No. 8. We all thought Kafka would escape this season scot-free, but he needed to transform when a kaiju bomb manifested from Kaiju No. 10’s remains.

The first season of Kaiju No. 8 ends with episode 10. A second season is already in the works, but there’s no telling when it will come out yet. If you can’t wait any longer, you can read Kaiju No. 8 at either Manga PLUS or Viz.

The tenth episode of the anime ends with Chapter 32 of the manga, so you can start reading with Chapter 33 to see what happens next to Kafka. It all ended with Kafka transforming, then left things on a cliffhanger. Kafka may have done the right thing, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be rewarded for it.

The events after Tachikawa Base

Hoshina, who was outmatched, managed to take down the bigger kaiju with the help of Mina. But Kaiju No. 10 wasn’t going down alone and wanted to take the Defense Force with him. In a last-ditch effort to save his comrades, Kafka transformed into Kaiju No. 8 and saved the remaining Defense Force members in Tachikawa Base.

Although Kafka shielded his teammates, he was arrested by Mina and taken into custody. Higher-ups have discussed the disposal of Kafka, but the Third Division holds out hope for his return. None of his comrades view him as a threat. Even Mina, who’s the best Kaiju hunter, has given Kafka a second chance at climbing the ranks. Have a little faith in Kafka. We won’t get a second season without him around.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.