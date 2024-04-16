Prepare Yourselves for More Guts and Gore in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 2

“Man becomes everything he swore to hate” may feel overused, but something about Kaiju No. 8 is a little more relatable than that. Kafka isn’t your usual young and hopeful shonen protagonist.

Instead, he’s a 32-year-old who failed to be part of the Kaiju Defense Force. It’s not a skill issue, since he’s proven to be quick on his feet and precise with his current job as a monster cleaner. He’s just terrible with exams and has given up his lifelong dream. Kafka realistically settled down to be an employee at a Kaiju cleaning company, also known as the people responsible for cleaning up after the bodies of the monsters after they’re killed.

It’s honest work that involves a lot of guts—literally. But Kafka might be destined for more, especially after he became part-Kaiju himself. The second episode of Kaiju No. 8 is coming out on April 20, 2024, on Crunchyroll. It will first be streamed live at 10Am EST, after which it will become available for regular viewing from 8:30AM PST, 11:30AM EST, and 4:30PM GMT.

Kafka, unlike most shonen protagonists, had lost hope in becoming what he aspired to be. If that’s not bad enough, his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro, became a captain in the Kaiju Defense Force herself. Mina isn’t any normal captain either, since she’s also known for taking down many Kaiju on her own. The feeling of being left out by your friends because they’ve become extremely successful is universal—unless you’re the successful friend.

But wanting to rekindle old dreams, even if it feels a little too late, is also a common feeling. Not many would follow through, but that’s what makes Kafka different. Let’s hope he doesn’t get gunned down by the Kaiju Defense Force before he’s able to retake the exam, though.

