Prepare Yourselves for More Guts and Gore in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 2

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Apr 16, 2024 06:11 am

“Man becomes everything he swore to hate” may feel overused, but something about Kaiju No. 8 is a little more relatable than that. Kafka isn’t your usual young and hopeful shonen protagonist.

Instead, he’s a 32-year-old who failed to be part of the Kaiju Defense Force. It’s not a skill issue, since he’s proven to be quick on his feet and precise with his current job as a monster cleaner. He’s just terrible with exams and has given up his lifelong dream. Kafka realistically settled down to be an employee at a Kaiju cleaning company, also known as the people responsible for cleaning up after the bodies of the monsters after they’re killed.

It’s honest work that involves a lot of guts—literally. But Kafka might be destined for more, especially after he became part-Kaiju himself. The second episode of Kaiju No. 8 is coming out on April 20, 2024, on Crunchyroll. It will first be streamed live at 10Am EST, after which it will become available for regular viewing from 8:30AM PST, 11:30AM EST, and 4:30PM GMT.

Kafka, unlike most shonen protagonists, had lost hope in becoming what he aspired to be. If that’s not bad enough, his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro, became a captain in the Kaiju Defense Force herself. Mina isn’t any normal captain either, since she’s also known for taking down many Kaiju on her own. The feeling of being left out by your friends because they’ve become extremely successful is universal—unless you’re the successful friend.

But wanting to rekindle old dreams, even if it feels a little too late, is also a common feeling. Not many would follow through, but that’s what makes Kafka different. Let’s hope he doesn’t get gunned down by the Kaiju Defense Force before he’s able to retake the exam, though.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.