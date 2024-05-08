‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 5 Is Starting To Introduce the New Villain Kaiju No. 9

In just four episodes, Kaiju No. 8 has already proven its potential for this season! The “one punch” version of Kafka, a.k.a. Kaiju No. 8, has caused inspired all the hype the anime needs.

Recommended Videos

The series may just be starting, but fans are already glued to it. Episode 4 went all out with its animation, comedy, and action scenes, but like most, it ended with a cliffhanger. Good thing the wait is over, with the impending release of episode 5!

If there’s something I truly love about a series, it’s when good action and entertaining comedic scenes blend well, and that is none other than Kaiju No. 8. This anime will truly make anime fans who don’t read manga wonder, “Where has this series been hiding all this time?” Kaiju No. 8 is the spring anime that will not make you cry sleepy tears or choose to scroll on TikTok due to boredom. This is because how it is building its plot is consistently entertaining and fast-paced, not to mention the excellent background music whenever Kafka utilizes his kaiju powers.

Episode 4 of Kaiju No. 8 featured Kafka Hibino’s determination to become part of the Defense Force. Having an attack power of zero made him the lowest among all participants, but his experience as a kaiju cleaner and dream of standing by Mina’s side boosted his attack power to .001. It’s still small, but like most protagonists of underdog animes, it has only gotten better!

Kafka might be holding back in using his powers to surpass the other examinees and pass the test, but he was left with no choice when an unexpected kaiju appeared. Killing the kaiju that came back to life with his ultimate one punch and saving Kikoru Shinomiya, fans demand more! And they will be getting some since episode 5 is set to air on Saturday, May 11, on Crunchyroll at 8:30AM PT/11:30AM ET.

The new episode will also be available on other streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus, depending on your time zone. So keep your clocks ticking!

Episode 5 will most likely cover the results of the exam, which Kafka might miraculously pass (fingers crossed). And fans can expect that Kikoru Shinomiya will drop more questions after witnessing Kafka heroically saving her from the massive and powerful kaiju. But with her covering his secret, Kafka and Kikoru’s friendship is expected to blossom. Yup! They will most likely be friends despite how spoiled she is and despite him acting like a child, even for a 32-year-old man.

Moreover, a talking kaiju (Kaiju No. 9) was introduced in episode 4, and the power it holds was extremely dangerous and strong, even for someone like Kikoru, who quickly killed almost all the kaiju during their examination. If there’s one thing I’m anticipating, it’s Kaiju No. 9’s reaction when he finds out that the one who made his plan a complete failure is also a kaiju, but more humane in every aspect. Hopefully, Kafka will pass the examination (which I can confidently say he surely will), or else Kaiju Saturday will be no more!

(featured image: Production I.G)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more