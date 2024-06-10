Version 2.3 of Honkai: Star Rail featuring Jade and Firefly (Sam)
(Hoyoverse)
Category:
Gaming

‘Honkai Star Rail’ 2.3 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 04:22 pm

We’re entering version 2.3 of Honkai: Star Rail with a blast. Surely we’re getting a vacation after everything we, the Trailblazers, went through in Penacony during the last two patches? Don’t bet on it, because Sparkle’s planning something explosive in the next version.

Recommended Videos

What exactly is she planning at the Radiant Feldspar? We won’t know until Version 2.3 of Honkai: Star Rail goes live on June 19, 2024. The plot’s not the only thing we’re anticipating in the next patch. Firefly is finally going to be playable in patch 2.3, and she’ll be available with her mecha suit armor, Sam!

Re-running with Firefly is Ruan Mei, both in the first half of Version 2.3. Expect their banners to be up and running as soon as Version 2.3 goes live.

What to expect in version 2.3 of Honkai: Star Rail

Firefly is a fire-type character on the path of Destruction. She’ll be a main damage dealer who gets stronger when applying weakness breaks on enemies. She’s not the only five-star character to debut in Version 2.3, because Jade is also going to be available for wishing.

Jade will be running alongside Argenti in the second half of Version 2.3. Their banners will be available for wishing on July 10, 2024, until the end of Version 2.3 on July 30, 2024.

Unlike Firefly, Jade is more of a support character. Jade is a quantum-type character on the path of Erudition. She gives an additional damage boost and speed to one character per turn. The character will get the buff at the cost of their own HP. As someone who mains Blade, she seems like she’ll be an amazing support for him or any other Destruction character whose damage relies on losing HP.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Sony’s Next PSP Could Run PS4 Games
Sony PSP
Sony PSP
Sony PSP
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Sony’s Next PSP Could Run PS4 Games
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 5, 2024
Read Article My Favorite Cozy Game Is Finally Getting a Sequel … From Netflix??
A screenshot from a teaser for the video game 'Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit.'
A screenshot from a teaser for the video game 'Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit.'
A screenshot from a teaser for the video game 'Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit.'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
My Favorite Cozy Game Is Finally Getting a Sequel … From Netflix??
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Monster Hunter’ Returns With Its Wildest Game Yet
A promotional image for Capcom's 'Monster Hunter Wilds'
A promotional image for Capcom's 'Monster Hunter Wilds'
A promotional image for Capcom's 'Monster Hunter Wilds'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Monster Hunter’ Returns With Its Wildest Game Yet
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Will a New DLC Save ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash’?
Toji Fushiguro during the events of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
Toji Fushiguro during the events of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
Toji Fushiguro during the events of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Will a New DLC Save ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash’?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 2, 2024
Read Article This Game Came Out of Nowhere To Steal PlayStation State of Play
Promotional image for Astro Bot
Promotional image for Astro Bot
Promotional image for Astro Bot
Category: Gaming
Gaming
This Game Came Out of Nowhere To Steal PlayStation State of Play
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Sony’s Next PSP Could Run PS4 Games
Sony PSP
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Sony’s Next PSP Could Run PS4 Games
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 5, 2024
Read Article My Favorite Cozy Game Is Finally Getting a Sequel … From Netflix??
A screenshot from a teaser for the video game 'Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit.'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
My Favorite Cozy Game Is Finally Getting a Sequel … From Netflix??
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Monster Hunter’ Returns With Its Wildest Game Yet
A promotional image for Capcom's 'Monster Hunter Wilds'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Monster Hunter’ Returns With Its Wildest Game Yet
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Will a New DLC Save ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash’?
Toji Fushiguro during the events of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Will a New DLC Save ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash’?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 2, 2024
Read Article This Game Came Out of Nowhere To Steal PlayStation State of Play
Promotional image for Astro Bot
Category: Gaming
Gaming
This Game Came Out of Nowhere To Steal PlayStation State of Play
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 31, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.