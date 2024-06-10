‘Honkai Star Rail’ 2.3 Release Date Confirmed

We’re entering version 2.3 of Honkai: Star Rail with a blast. Surely we’re getting a vacation after everything we, the Trailblazers, went through in Penacony during the last two patches? Don’t bet on it, because Sparkle’s planning something explosive in the next version.

What exactly is she planning at the Radiant Feldspar? We won’t know until Version 2.3 of Honkai: Star Rail goes live on June 19, 2024. The plot’s not the only thing we’re anticipating in the next patch. Firefly is finally going to be playable in patch 2.3, and she’ll be available with her mecha suit armor, Sam!

Re-running with Firefly is Ruan Mei, both in the first half of Version 2.3. Expect their banners to be up and running as soon as Version 2.3 goes live.

What to expect in version 2.3 of Honkai: Star Rail

Firefly is a fire-type character on the path of Destruction. She’ll be a main damage dealer who gets stronger when applying weakness breaks on enemies. She’s not the only five-star character to debut in Version 2.3, because Jade is also going to be available for wishing.

Jade will be running alongside Argenti in the second half of Version 2.3. Their banners will be available for wishing on July 10, 2024, until the end of Version 2.3 on July 30, 2024.

Unlike Firefly, Jade is more of a support character. Jade is a quantum-type character on the path of Erudition. She gives an additional damage boost and speed to one character per turn. The character will get the buff at the cost of their own HP. As someone who mains Blade, she seems like she’ll be an amazing support for him or any other Destruction character whose damage relies on losing HP.

