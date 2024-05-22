Here Are the Playable Characters from ‘Wuthering Waves’

Wuthering Waves is coming in a few days. You’ve been waiting a long time for this game, which many gacha gamers anticipate will be groundbreaking. But as with any gacha game, you shouldn’t collect all the characters in one go.

Post-Lament Anthropocene: Stars Intertwined



"I have never regretted to brave the long night."—Jiyan



Jiyan is the General of Midnight Rangers stationed in Jinzhou, embracing strong sense of justice and resolution.

Born in a family devoted to medicine, Jiyan is both… pic.twitter.com/u8uVaMEP2P — Wuthering Waves (@Wuthering_Waves) May 9, 2024

I don’t encourage whaling, as a Genshin Impact player myself. I am ashamed of my own gacha crimes and the impatience I had over character banners. Losing is just part of gacha game life, but aspiring Wuthering Waves players will have more luck on their side regarding the weapons banner.

Weapons banner explained

Several gacha games tend to be merciless when it comes to weapon banners. Both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail might make a player lose twice after 80 pulls before they’re able to receive one copy of their selected weapon or light cone. This isn’t the case with Wuthering Waves’ weapon banner system.

Within 80 pulls, the weapon of the player’s choice is 100% guaranteed. This applies for both rate-up event weapon banners and the permanent weapon banner.

Playable Characters

In version 1.0 of Wuthering Waves, a total of seven five-star characters will be playable, not including the Rover character. For this version, the characters Jiyan and Yinlin will be available for pulling in event rate-up banners. It’s unsure which of Jiyan or Yinlin will be available first, but one character will be available before the other.

Five-Star Characters Four-Star Characters WEapons Calcharo Aalto Abyss Surges Encore Chixia Cosmic Ripples Jiyan Danjin Emerald of Genesis Jiangxin Mortefi Lustrous Razon Lingyang Taoqi Static Mist Verina Yangyang Yinlin Yuanwu

