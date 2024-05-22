A sneak peak of Wuthering Waves, featuring the Gorges of Spirits location
(Kuro Game Studio)
Here Are the Playable Characters from ‘Wuthering Waves’

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 22, 2024 04:44 pm

Wuthering Waves is coming in a few days. You’ve been waiting a long time for this game, which many gacha gamers anticipate will be groundbreaking. But as with any gacha game, you shouldn’t collect all the characters in one go.

I don’t encourage whaling, as a Genshin Impact player myself. I am ashamed of my own gacha crimes and the impatience I had over character banners. Losing is just part of gacha game life, but aspiring Wuthering Waves players will have more luck on their side regarding the weapons banner.

Weapons banner explained

Several gacha games tend to be merciless when it comes to weapon banners. Both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail might make a player lose twice after 80 pulls before they’re able to receive one copy of their selected weapon or light cone. This isn’t the case with Wuthering Waves’ weapon banner system.

Within 80 pulls, the weapon of the player’s choice is 100% guaranteed. This applies for both rate-up event weapon banners and the permanent weapon banner.

Playable Characters

In version 1.0 of Wuthering Waves, a total of seven five-star characters will be playable, not including the Rover character. For this version, the characters Jiyan and Yinlin will be available for pulling in event rate-up banners. It’s unsure which of Jiyan or Yinlin will be available first, but one character will be available before the other.

Five-Star CharactersFour-Star CharactersWEapons
CalcharoAaltoAbyss Surges
EncoreChixiaCosmic Ripples
JiyanDanjinEmerald of Genesis
JiangxinMortefiLustrous Razon
LingyangTaoqiStatic Mist
VerinaYangyang
YinlinYuanwu
