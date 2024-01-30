Is There a ‘Zenless Zone Zero’ Release Date Yet?

If you play games from Hoyoverse, you’re probably waiting for Zenless Zone Zero’s long-awaited release. As an Honkai: Star Rail player, the trailer had me sold when I heard mentions of Belobog. It’s not a city trapped in eternal winter but a character and construction company in the new game.

Hoyoverse, the company responsible for the hit gacha game Genshin Impact, announced Zenless Zone Zero in May 2022. Like most games from the company, their newest rogue-like RPG is set in the futuristic, post-apocalyptic city of New Eridu.

Despite its technological advancements, New Eridu is the last bastion of humanity. In Zenless Zone Zero, the Hollows are disastrous dimensions that could unleash monsters known as Ethereals. If you play Honkai: Star Rail, they’ll remind you of the fragmentum monsters. If Genshin Impact is your game, the Ethereals will remind you of the abyss and its creatures. There must be a connection among these eerily similar monsters, but that’s all just speculation for now.

Your job as a Proxy in Zenless Zone Zero is to guide people who venture into the Hollows for treasure and loot.

The trailer was released at the Game Awards 2023 amidst endless advertisements and promos. In November 2023, the game went through its second closed-beta test. Many streamers who had the opportunity to play the game praised it for its interesting story, but it can be a grind. That shouldn’t deter many people who already play games created by Hoyoverse, but it might not be ideal for those who can’t afford another game commitment.

It’s expected that Zenless Zone Zero will be published in 2024, but we’re still waiting for Hoyoverse to confirm an official release date.

