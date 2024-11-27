Grab the best Spider-Man game at over half off this Black Friday

If you haven’t played Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 yet, you’re missing out.

The game is a triumph of storytelling and of spidermanning. You can play as either Peter Parker or Miles Morales, and each come with their own emotional storyline, own cast of supporting characters, and own collection of fun suits that call back to many eras of Spider-Man lore. I won’t spoil the details of the storyline, so let’s just introduce you to the villains: Venom, Lizard, Sandman, Kraven and a couple of spoilery symbiotes all put all in appearances here, with Venom and Kraven the most prominent bad guys. Yep, you can get to know those two ahead of Venom: The Last Dance hitting streaming and Kraven the Hunter coming to cinemas. (Pssst, you might even enjoy this Kraven more than Sony’s version.)

Sound good? Then you’ll be delighted to know that there’s a big Black Friday deal on Spider-Man 2 right now. Be quick, copies of the game are selling out fast! Best Buy has the game for a mere $39.99, down from $69.99. And Game Stop is selling it for even less, $37.99.

The UK wins here for the most money off, however. Amazon.co.uk is currently selling the game for £30.00, a whopping 57% off. As a Brit I am delighted… but the USA is the country of Spider-Man, so in many ways you still win this round.

Playstation’s Black Friday deals have already kicked off so don’t forget to check them out and nab yourself a bargain or two. And, though the US Amazon may not be offering Spider-Man 2 at half price unlike its UK counterpart, there are still lots of great deals to be found on the site. While browsing the website for more Spidey I also found a Superior Spider-Man Funko Pop with 33% off and a Spider-Man action figure with 37% off. It’s a Spider-Man Thanksgiving this year!

