No Matter How It Does in Theaters, ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Will Probably Be the Apex Predator on Streaming

Sony still refuses to put down its live-action Spider-Man shovel, demonstrating the level of confidence every creative around the world would kill to have, and now that confidence is going to give birth to Kraven the Hunter.

Recommended Videos

Mind you, Kraven the Hunter has at least avoided the Sony Spider-Man Universe sin of hiring Morbius and Madame Web’s Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless as scribes for this one. They’ve opted instead for the trio of Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, whose collective credits include the Equalizer trilogy, Iron Man, and Transformers: The Last Knight. There’s no more nebulous task at the moment than predicting how Kraven the Hunter is going to go, lukewarm trailers notwithstanding.

Movies about comic book characters are always ripe pickings for a good old-fashioned Netflix browse no matter how good or bad they are, so however its theatrical reception pans out, Kraven can at least count on that going for it eventually. When can it bask in such privileges, though?

When will Kraven the Hunter come to Netflix?

For those of you who think this is jumping the gun, we really aren’t working that far ahead here. Kraven the Hunter will be bound for Netflix in the United States when the time comes for it to hit streaming, per Sony Pictures’ deal with the streaming service that gives it the day-one window for all of Sony’s releases from 2022 through to 2026.

As for when Kraven the Hunter will show up on Netflix, history suggests that Sony likes to send its movies to streaming roughly three months after they’ve had their chance in theaters. Given the film’s August 30, 2024 cinema release date, the earliest we can probably expect Kraven on Netflix is around the end of November.

In any case, here’s hoping that Kraven the Hunter can breathe some semblance of life into the woeful enterprise of the SSU, even if it’s beyond repair at this point.

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more