Best Early Black Friday Deals On Amazon 2024 (Our Top 15 Picks)

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about Black Friday buys. Whether you’re looking to check off your holiday gift list or just spoil yourself, we’re truly entering the season of savings. But if you’re feeling impatient, there’s no need to wait—great deals can be found on Amazon right now. Here are 15 of our favorite deals that you can snag before Black Friday.

If your old vacuum just isn’t getting the job done anymore, now is a great time to upgrade to a Dyson. The entire Dyson line boasts vacuums that are super powerful and well designed, but the Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum is one of their best and most versatile. Right now you can snag one on Amazon for $399, a hefty 33% less than normal. The V11 deep cleans with a powerful motor and game-changing hair detangling cleaner head, plus it can be converted to a handheld vacuum. For ease and effectiveness the Dyson V11 is a great deal.

Now don’t get me wrong, I love my Dyson, but if you want clean floors that take zero effort, the iRobot Roomba Vacuum and Mop Combo is where it’s at. iRobot revolutionized cleaning with the auto-vacuum Roomba, but now you can get a cleaning robot that vacuums and mops. For $206 on Amazon, the Roomba Vacuum and Mop glides around your home using smart sensors, and even provides a report on your phone, showing exactly where it cleaned. The iRobot vacuums and mops in a single pass, so it’s as efficient as it is practical. Technology has never been so helpful.

While Egyptian cotton makes for divine sheets, you should look elsewhere for your pillow cases. Silk pillowcases are far superior, and have a number of benefits. From minimizing frizziness by preventing hair breakage to wrinkle prevention, silk is where it’s at. These Blissy Silk Pillowcases are hypoallergenic and boast 100% pure mulberry silk, which is what makes them extra comfy. You can also expect a better night’s sleep, as the Blissy pillowcases stay cool throughout the night. Discounted to $59.89, the Blissy pillowcases are a pre-Black Friday steal.

It’s a special kind of disappointment when you’re craving a glass of wine but forgot to put a bottle in the fridge. Instead of popping ice cubes in your glass, the Corkcicle Air Wine Bottle Chiller will cool off your wine without watering it down. After a an hour and a half in the freezer, pop the Corkcicle into a bottle of wine and in just 15 minutes it’s ready for a nicely chilled glass. As a bonus feature, the top of the Corkcicle features a pour-through aerator, for expert pouring and flavor enhancing. Down to just $19.95, this is the perfect deal to take advantage of before Thanksgiving.

If you haven’t gotten an air fryer yet, what are you even doing with your life? Just kidding, but seriously, air fryers are one of the best kitchen appliances you can get. Between crisping up frozen foods and leftovers, you can cook pretty much anything else in an air fryer as well—while using way less energy than an oven. But even if you already have an air fryer, it’s worth it to upgrade to the Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer. Now discounted to $109.99, the Chefman Dual Air Fryer sports two independent baskets, so you can cook multiple foods at the same time.

If you’re a connoisseur of luxe beauty products, but don’t have a luxe budget, now is the time to keep your eye out for deals. One such deal is this hyaluronic acid serum from Peter Thomas Roth. Part of the brand’s Water Drench line, this serum keeps your skin extra hydrated with a lightweight gel formula. This serum is designed to reduce fine lines and smooth uneven skin texture, and right now, you can get it on Amazon for 40% off at just $41. It’s an absolute steal, and one you don’t have to wait until Black Friday for.

With the holidays approaching, it’s time to get fancy. Of course, if you’re going with a dressier fit, you’re gonna want a bag that’s versatile and chic. The Gladdon Quilted Leather Crossbody Purse, which comes in a number of gorgeous colors, fits the bill. With a trendy quilted design and metal accents, this purse will go with any party look. At almost 50% off, this $18.99 bag is a steal, so no one will judge you if you buy more than one color.

Oh the weather outside is frightful…ok so it’s not time for Christmas songs just yet, but the lyrics aren’t wrong. As the temperature drops and rainy season starts, a good coat is a must. The Wantdo Quilted Winter Coat is super stylish and extremely functional. With a detachable faux fur trim hood, this coat is warm and very waterproof, so rainy days won’t get you down. And at $69.27, it’s pretty reasonable on your wallet too. Made from recycled fabric, this coat is a great investment piece and a solid deal.

Olaplex has earned cult status with hair care enthusiasts, and for good reason. The brand’s products go above and beyond to protect your hair from harsh winter weather. You really can’t go wrong with any Olaplex product, but right now the No. 6 Bond Smoother is an amazing deal on Amazon. You can snag this holy grail hair cream for just $15—a whopping 50% less than usual. This leave-in cream keeps your hair ultra hydrated and minimizes frizzy flyaways, so your tresses stay sleek all winter long.

To round out your seasonal skin care regime, this COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Toner is clutch. This toner is designed to strengthen the skin barrier for maximum hydration. Containing hyaluronic acid and buckthorn water, the COSRX toner leaves your skin feeling smooth, not sticky, and locks in moisture. Cold, dry weather does a number on your skin, so now is the time to stock up on products that provide extra hydration. For $16.99 on Amazon, your skin and wallet will thank you for picking up this toner.

Lower temperatures can make one inclined to favor hibernation instead of going out. Especially when it comes to exercising outdoors, the cold can really kill your motivation, so this Ororo Heated Down Vest is a life saver. With four different heating zones—including the collar—this vest will keep you warm for up to 10 hours. The vest is super warm, but at the same time, ultralight due to the soft down filling and water resistant exterior. This wardrobe addition will keep you toasty warm all winter long, and for $169.99, it’s an excellent investment.

Sometimes it feels impossible to find good quality luggage that won’t break the bank. Thankfully, there are some excellent deals on luggage available to pick up before your Thanksgiving travel. This two-piece Samsonite Evolve SE Luggage set delivers dependable quality and is currently nearly 50% off, marked down to $158.22. The set contains a carry-on size and larger size roller bags, with hard exterior shell for durability. Both pieces are expandable, so even overpackers are covered.

You can usually count on Levi’s to have great deals on Amazon, and this year the classic denim brand is getting a jump on Black Friday. One of the best deals you can get right now is this Sherpa Trucker Jacket, at just $49.98. Available in a number of colors, I love the beige variety, which is just as cute but keeps your fit from verging into Canadian tuxedo territory. The design isn’t all style either, as the sherpa material and snap closures keep you warm as the temperature drops.

Lounging on the couch with a comfy blanket is one of the best things about winter, so it’s key to get an extra cozy throw. This Smoofy Faux Fur Blanket is ultra soft and almost guaranteed to inspire any cat to start making biscuits. With a 50×60 inch size, this blanket is big enough to wrap yourself up in, but not so big that it’s uncomfortable. Plus, at $29.99 it’s a total steal. If you want to get as snug as a bug in a rug, it doesn’t get much cozier than this blanket.

Though real Christmas trees used to be the norm, more and more people have come around to the convenience (and environmental benefits!) of artificial trees. But the one thing fake trees lack is that heavenly smell. For that, you need to seek other sources, and this La Jolie Muse Fir & Cedarwood Candle will bring the scent of the pine into your home. The hefty 19 oz candle boasts a 90 hour burning time, and the natural wood wick gives off a delightful crackling noise that will give you bonfire vibes, even if you don’t have a fireplace. For $29.60, this candle will bring instant holiday spirit to your home.

