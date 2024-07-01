BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Suga, and Jin turn into minions from Despicable Me
(Illumination)
Can You Even Handle Your BTS Bias in Minion Form?

The Despicable Me franchise probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think about BTS. But Despicable Me 4 and BTS have announced a collaboration that will produce exclusive merch in pop-up stores in various cities.

The best thing to come out of this collaboration is the new line of Funko Pops. The collection features all the BTS members as minions. It doesn’t matter if you already have the TINYTAN Dynamite or TINYTAN  Butter Funko Pops from BTS. One can never have too many Funko Pops.

Only Los Angeles, Seoul, and Tokyo will have pop-up stores for the Despicable Me 4 collaboration with BTS. The event will run from June 21, 2024, up to July 3, 2024.

What to Expect at the Despicable Me 4 x BTS Pop-Up Stores

Aside from Funko Pops, the collaboration also includes shirts, caps, hoodies, sweatpants, caps, and tote bags. The other merch largely incorporates BTS as minions in its design. If you’ve had enough of Funko Pops, you can grab wearable exclusives instead.

Quick! Spot your BTS bias in minion form.

You can pre-order your own BTS and Despicable Me 4 items at select pop-up stores near you. If there are no stores near you, you can pre-order your merchandise at the Weverse US shop online. But going to the pop-up stores is always preferable if you want to take pictures, fall in line with other ARMYs, and get your hands immediately on your merch.

