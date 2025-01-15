Everything we know about the ‘Bergerac’ remake

Another remake of a classic British detective series is on the horizon. This time, it’s Jim Bergerac’s turn to be resurrected, as Irish actor Damian Molony takes on the titular role in U’s new Bergerac remake.

Bergerac, which originally ran on BBC One from 1981-1991 and which starred subsequent Midsomer Murders veteran John Nettles, took place on the Channel Island of Jersey. Jim Bergerac was a detective sergeant for the fictional Bureau des Etrangers and each episode gave Bergerac a new case to work on, though this tried and true formula is being mixed up a little this time around.

Here’s what we know about the Bergerac remake so far.

In the U.K., U has taken over Bergerac for the new series. The series will be available to stream on the U app and broadcast on the U&Drama channel in February 2025, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.

It’s also unclear when the new Bergerac will be available in the U.S., or even where. However, another U original series, The Marlow Murder Club, is currently available on PBS Masterpiece, so there’s a chance Bergerac may end up there in the future. However, the previous series of Bergerac is available in full on BritBox, so it could also land there. Neither party has confirmed whether Bergerac is included in their 2025 slate. It might even go somewhere else.

Is there a trailer for the Bergerac remake?

Yes, U has released a short teaser trailer for the upcoming remake. You can watch it below. It feels a bit darker and moodier this time around. How will it compare to the original?

Meet the cast of the Bergerac remake

Alongside Damian Molony (Being Human, The Split), who will be portraying the titular Jim Bergerac, other confirmed cast members include Zoë Wanamaker as Jim’s mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford, Philip Glenister as Arthur Wakefield, Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton, Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier, Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal, and Celine Arden as Kara.

Former Bergerac star John Nettles has no involvement in the remake, previously saying he was “too old” to join the show and that he had declined an offer for a cameo role.

What will the Bergerac reboot be about?

The new Bergerac will consist of six episodes that tell one over-arching murder mystery. The official synopsis reads as follows:

Viewers will meet Jim Bergerac (Molony) as a broken man, grappling with grief and alcoholism following his wife’s recent death. His mother-in-law, Charlie (Wanamaker), is concerned Jim isn’t putting his daughter Kim first and, when a woman from a wealthy Jersey family is murdered, Jim must fight through his personal struggles to become the formidable investigator he once was. With a troublesome convict resurfacing from his past, Bergerac is required to call on his sharp investigative instincts and past successes to navigate the intricate family dynamics, and watchful eyes of the police force, in order to solve the case.

Molony has some big shoes to fill, but hopefully, in this “modern re-imagining” with a “contemporary twist,” viewers will learn to love the new Bergerac as much as the old one, and rediscover the beautiful island of Jersey in the process.

