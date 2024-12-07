Everything coming to BritBox in 2025

It’s December. I know, I can hardly believe it either. Somehow, 2024 is nearly at its end. While you may feel apprehensive about the state of the world next year or anxious that you need to buy another new calendar, there is at least one thing to look forward to—a cracking good slate of UK TV coming to you via BritBox.

Showcasing the best that British TV has to offer, from crime dramas to comedies, documentaries, and more, BritBox’s 2025 slate has something for everyone. Plenty of familiar favorites will return—some, sadly, for their last-ever season—while a few new shows and remakes will surely sweep you off your feet (or your sofa, more likely) once they make their way across the pond. So sit back, relax, and see which of BritBox’s 2025 picks are right for you.

January

(Courtesy of BritBox/ITV)

Vera season 14 : Yay! Brenda Blethyn’s Vera is returning to our TVs! Less yay, it’s the last-ever season. Blethyn will ride in her iconic Land Rover one last time in this two-part swan song. Premieres January 2, 2025.

: Yay! Brenda Blethyn’s Vera is returning to our TVs! Less yay, it’s the last-ever season. Blethyn will ride in her iconic Land Rover one last time in this two-part swan song. Premieres January 2, 2025. Father Brown season 12: Everyone’s favorite amateur sleuth returns in Father Brown season 12, and he’ll be joined by plenty of friendly faces, including Chief Inspector Sullivan, Mrs. Devine, and the ever-charming Brenda.

February

(Courtesy of BritBox/BBC)

Death in Paradise season 14 : I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to meet Death in Paradise’s latest leading detective. Season 14 will introduce Don Gilet’s DI Mervin Wilson. How will he get on with the rest of the Paradise crew? We’ll find out in a new 8-episode season (and a Christmas special!).

: I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to meet Death in Paradise’s latest leading detective. Season 14 will introduce Don Gilet’s DI Mervin Wilson. How will he get on with the rest of the Paradise crew? We’ll find out in a new 8-episode season (and a Christmas special!). EE BAFTA Film Awards : On February 16, 2025, BritBox will stream the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards. If you’re a fan of British cinema, don’t miss out on this grand celebration.

: On February 16, 2025, BritBox will stream the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards. If you’re a fan of British cinema, don’t miss out on this grand celebration. A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story: A compelling true-crime drama about the last woman to be executed in Britain, A Cruel Love explores Welsh nightclub owner Ruth Ellis’ hidden history and the story behind the murder of her husband. Premieres February 17, 2025.

March

(Courtesy of BritBox/BBC)

Lost Boys and Fairies: Set in Cardiff, Lost Boys and Fairies follows Gabriel and Andy as they embark on the difficult yet rewarding journey of adopting a child. The three-part series premieres on March 4, 2025.

Set in Cardiff, Lost Boys and Fairies follows Gabriel and Andy as they embark on the difficult yet rewarding journey of adopting a child. The three-part series premieres on March 4, 2025. Douglas is Cancelled: Starring Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan, Douglas is Cancelled sees a journalist’s life devolve into chaos when a social media post claims he made a sexist remark at a recent wedding. How will he and his co-host deal with the fallout? Find out on March 6, 2025.

Starring Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan, Douglas is Cancelled sees a journalist’s life devolve into chaos when a social media post claims he made a sexist remark at a recent wedding. How will he and his co-host deal with the fallout? Find out on March 6, 2025. Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet: This documentary series follows British acting legend Sir David Suchet—the one and only Hercule Poirot—as he treads in the footsteps of Agatha Christie, Poirot’s creator and the most prolific crime novelist of all time. Premieres March 8, 2025.

This documentary series follows British acting legend Sir David Suchet—the one and only Hercule Poirot—as he treads in the footsteps of Agatha Christie, Poirot’s creator and the most prolific crime novelist of all time. Premieres March 8, 2025. Ludwig season 1: Starring Would I Lie To You’s David Mitchell and Motherland’s Anna Maxwell Martin, Ludwig sees Puzzle setter John “Ludwig” Taylor’s solitary life become painfully messy when his identical twin brother vanishes into thin air. Can the puzzle master solve the case? Find out from March 20, 2025.

April

(Courtesy of BritBox/ITV)

Karen Pirie season 2: Lauren Lyle returns as the newly minted Detective Sergeant Pirie as she reopens a 20-year-old cold case in season 2, determined to uncover what happened to a wealthy heiress and her son after they were kidnapped.

Lauren Lyle returns as the newly minted Detective Sergeant Pirie as she reopens a 20-year-old cold case in season 2, determined to uncover what happened to a wealthy heiress and her son after they were kidnapped. Beyond Paradise season 3: Everyone’s favorite Death in Paradise couple will return in Beyond Paradise season 3! Let’s head back to Shipton Abbott and see how Humphrey and Martha are faring now that they’ve officially become foster parents. I wonder what strange cases await us this time?

May

I, Jack Wright: Chaos ensues when, after wealthy businessman Jack Wright commits suicide, his family discovers that they’ve largely been left out of his will. Not all is as it seems, though, and soon enough, the police realize that Jack was actually murdered. How far will his family be willing to go for a piece of his fortune? And who killed him?

Chaos ensues when, after wealthy businessman Jack Wright commits suicide, his family discovers that they’ve largely been left out of his will. Not all is as it seems, though, and soon enough, the police realize that Jack was actually murdered. How far will his family be willing to go for a piece of his fortune? And who killed him? 2025 BAFTA Television Awards (with P&O Cruises): If you, like me, love a bit of British TV, don’t miss BritBox’s stream of the 2025 BAFTA TV awards.

Spring 2025

(Courtesy of BritBox/BBC/Mammoth Screen/James Pardon)

Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero: We all love a good Christie adaptation, right? This time, get ready to head to the beach for some glamorous, murderous, fun, as a newly-divorced celebrity couple decided to spend their summer together in Gull’s Point. Anjelica Huston is in this. Need we say more?

Summer 2025

(Courtesy of BritBox/BBC)

Outrageous: Based on Mary Lovell’s definitive biography of the Mitford sisters, Outrageous follows the lives of the six aristocratic Mitford sisters as they live lavishly amid the decadence of Britain’s high society during the turbulence of the 1930s. These women were trailblazers. Get ready to meet them.

Based on Mary Lovell’s definitive biography of the Mitford sisters, Outrageous follows the lives of the six aristocratic Mitford sisters as they live lavishly amid the decadence of Britain’s high society during the turbulence of the 1930s. These women were trailblazers. Get ready to meet them. Sister Boniface Mysteries season 4: Return to the Cotswolds with Sister Boniface Mysteries season 4, as Lorna Watson reprises her undeniably charming role as a crime-solving, scientific nun and helps the police solve an alarming number of murders in the quaint village of Great Slaughter. Will there be a visit from Father Brown this time around?

Return to the Cotswolds with Sister Boniface Mysteries season 4, as Lorna Watson reprises her undeniably charming role as a crime-solving, scientific nun and helps the police solve an alarming number of murders in the quaint village of Great Slaughter. Will there be a visit from Father Brown this time around? The Cleaner season 3 : Taskmaster Greg Davies will return as crime-scene cleaner Wicky in The Cleaner season 3, happy to chat with anyone as he cleans away the blood, sweat, and tears left behind at some genuinely gruesome crime scenes.

: Taskmaster Greg Davies will return as crime-scene cleaner Wicky in The Cleaner season 3, happy to chat with anyone as he cleans away the blood, sweat, and tears left behind at some genuinely gruesome crime scenes. Silent Witness season 28: One of the longest-running British crime shows returns for a landmark 28th season. How will Jack and Nikki’s relationship develop and cope when the Lyle Center hires a few new team members?

Fall 2025

Code of Silence: See the world through the eyes of Deaf canteen worker Alison Brooks as she juggles two jobs, one of which is in a police station canteen. Before she knows it, Alison is pulled into a high-stakes police investigation when she’s asked to use her lip-reading skills to keep an eye on a dangerous criminal gang. How far will she be willing to go when she starts to feel something for one of the suspects?

Also premiering on BritBox in 2025 …

(Courtesy of BritBox/BBC)

Blue Lights season 3: The BBC’s gripping Belfast crime drama returns for a third season. These rookies aren’t rookies anymore, however. How will they deal with the dangers of their job as they grow ever closer to those they work with? If it’s half as compelling as season 2, Blue Lights season 3 will be a hit.

The BBC’s gripping Belfast crime drama returns for a third season. These rookies aren’t rookies anymore, however. How will they deal with the dangers of their job as they grow ever closer to those they work with? If it’s half as compelling as season 2, Blue Lights season 3 will be a hit. Lynley : A remake of The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Lynley sees odd-couple police duo, DI Tommy Lynley and DS Barbara Havers, combine their wildly different life experiences to solve impossible cases. They may have nothing in common on the surface, but as it turns out, they need each other.

: A remake of The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Lynley sees odd-couple police duo, DI Tommy Lynley and DS Barbara Havers, combine their wildly different life experiences to solve impossible cases. They may have nothing in common on the surface, but as it turns out, they need each other. Riot Women : UK TV screenwriting legend Sally Wainright (Happy Valley, Gentlemen Jack) returns with a new drama following a group of women who form a make-shift punk band to enter a local talent contest. As it turns out, they have a lot to sing about as they juggle complex family relationships, terrible husbands, and demanding jobs in this six-part series.

: UK TV screenwriting legend Sally Wainright (Happy Valley, Gentlemen Jack) returns with a new drama following a group of women who form a make-shift punk band to enter a local talent contest. As it turns out, they have a lot to sing about as they juggle complex family relationships, terrible husbands, and demanding jobs in this six-part series. Death Valley: We love a dynamic crime-solving duo, don’t we? Set in the gorgeous Welsh countryside, Death Valley introduces viewers to DS Janie Mallowan and her unlikely sidekick, retired actor John Chapel, as they solve confounding murder cases week after week. Will they become best friends along the way? My money’s on yes.

