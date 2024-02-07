AMC Gives Us a Little ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Update

This news won’t necessarily quench your thirst for more sexy vampire content, but it might quiet those cravings. AMC has finally revealed the premiere date for Interview With the Vampire season 2.

AMC is loading up with new Anne Rice content, including a second season of Mayfair Witches and a new series that will have all six fans of Queen of the Damned (myself included) on alert. It’s been months since we’ve heard a peep about the second season of Interview With the Vampire; after dropping a few first-look photos from the new season, AMC left us hanging—but nestled inside Variety‘s update on the Rice-verse (a.k.a. the Immortal Universe) are a few details on the highly anticipated new season.

Interview With the Vampire season 2 will premiere on May 12, a little over a year and a half after the season 1 finale. This season’s guest stars include David Costabile (Breaking Bad) as Leonard, “a seasoned TV personality who has a run-in with Molloy,” the journalist played by returning star Eric Bogosian. Season 2 will also feature Roxane Duran (Riviera) and Bally Gill (Slow Horses).

AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s classic vampire novel premiered in 2022 and stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, a vampire who enlists the help of a renowned journalist to document his life story —including his tumultuous relationship with the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Louis’ story takes us back to Louisiana in the early 20th century, when he and Lestat tried to start a family and turned a young girl named Claudia into a vampire. (Delainey Hayles is replacing Bailey Bass as Claudia in season 2 due to a scheduling conflict.)

Interview With the Vampire was previously adapted into a 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst. Unlike that movie, the AMC adaptation overtly depicts the queer relationship between Louis and Lestat; just one of the many things that makes the series so compelling.

AMC is also casting up for Mayfair Witches season 2, while Variety notes that the network is developing a currently untitled series based on “the world of the Talamasca, a secretive organization featured in a number of Rice’s iconic novels that is devoted to studying the supernatural world and keeping mortals safe from its darkest elements.” The Talamasca was featured in Queen of the Damned, the 2002 film based on Rice’s book of the same name. Although it was definitely a flop, the film—which stars the late Aaliyah as the vampire god Akasha and Stuart Townsend as Lestat—has its cult of fans, thanks in part to an extremely ’00s soundtrack produced by Korn’s Jonathan Davis. (Real-heads remember the alt version of the soundtrack with Davis providing all of the vocals.)

John Lee Hancock (The Founder) is working on the untitled Talamasca series, which has yet to be greenlit. In the meantime, Interview With the Vampire will return on May 12.

