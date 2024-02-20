Here Are the Japanese Voice Actors Behind Your Favorite ‘Solo Leveling’ Characters

Regardless of the subtitles you’re watching Solo Leveling with, the immensely talented voice actors make the anime even more compelling to watch. The English voices of the anime consist of a power cast from other hit series, but the Japanese voice actors are just as notable.

Recommended Videos

Some of these veteran voice actors are responsible for voicing characters from Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Chainsaw Man, and Bleach, among other fan-favorite anime and video games.

Character Japanese Voice Actor English Voice Actor Sung Jinwoo Taito Ban Aleks Le Sung Jinah Haruna Mikawa Rebecca Wang Yoo Jinho Genta Nakamura Justin Briner Cha Haein Reina Ueda Michelle Rojas Choi Jongin Daisuke Hirakawa Ian Sinclair Baek Yoonho Hiroki Touchi Christopher R. Sabat Go Gunhee Banjou Ginga Kent Williams Woo Jinchul Makoto Furukawa SungWon Cho Lee Joohee Rina Honizumi Dani Chambers Hwang Dong-soo Junichi Suwabe TBA

Taito Ban is the Japanese voice actor behind the titular protagonist of Solo Leveling, Sung Jinwoo. He has had numerous roles throughout the years, but is best known for his lead role as Shizusumi Yagi in the Given series.

Haruna Mikawa is cast as Sung Jinah, the younger sister of Jinwoo. Mikawa is best known for her performance as Pikachu in Pokemon Evolutions.

Genta Nakamura is playing the role of Yoo Jinho, the E-Rank Hunter and friend of Jinwoo. If you’re a fan of The iDOLM@STER Million Live! anime, then you’ll know Nakamura for his main role as the Producer in the anime.

Daisuke Hirakawa took on the role of Choi Jongin, the S-Rank Hunter most notable for his fire magic. He played multiple main roles in the past, such as Frankenstein from Noblesse and Noriaki Kakyoin from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3: Stardust Crusaders. But if you’ve watched the Free series, Hirakawa is known as the voice of Rei Ryuugazaki.

Reina Ueda took on the role of Cha Haein, the effortless S-Rank Hunter from Solo Leveling. Ueda herself is notable for voicing multiple female main characters across hit anime, like Shuka Karino from the Darwin’s Game series, and Ariel Anemoi Asura from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s second season.

Daisuke Hirakawa took on the role of Choi Jongin, the S-Rank Hunter most notable for his fire magic. If you’ve watched the Free series, Hirakawa is known as the voice of Rei Ryuugazaki.

Hiroki Touchi plays the role of S-Rank Hunter and transformation magic mage, Baek Yoonho. Fans of the Black Butler series most likely recognize Touchi as the voice of Baldroy, Ciel’s incapable cook. He is also well-known for his supporting role as Teppei Sugou in Psycho-Pass.

Makoto Furukawa voices Woo Jinchul, the stoic and analytical A-Rank Hunter. Furukawa voices many characters who were usually aloof and highly intelligent in the past, such as Sherlock Holmes from Moriarty the Patriot and Miyuki Shirogane from Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

Rina Honizumi is the Japanese voice actress of B-Rank Hunter and healer Lee Joohee. Honizumi’s best works are from various supporting roles, including her main role as Tsuzura Hanatemari in Kakegurui Twin.

Junichi Suwabe is voicing Hwang Dong-soo, the bloodthirsty S-Rank Hunter who is hellbent on revenge against Jinho and Jinwoo. Suwabe has an extensive portfolio as a voice actor, but he’s best known for his roles as Eraserhead from My Hero Academia, and Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen.

(featured image: Crunchyroll/A-1 Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]