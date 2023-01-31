14 Strongest Stands in ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,’ Ranked

The introduction of Stands into the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure universe was one of the best things series creator Hirohiko Araki ever did. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was brilliant during Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency, but the introduction of Stands will always be an extra thumbs up. If you need a refresher on what a Stand is, here’s the definition:

“A Stand is an entity psychically generated by its owner, referred to as a Stand User (スタンド使い Sutando Tsukai). It generally presents itself as a figure hovering over or near the user and possesses abilities beyond that of an ordinary human, which, depending on the Stand User, can be wielded for good or evil.” – JoJo’s Bizarre Wiki

Stands vary in their appearance, abilities, strength, and range—and of course there are many Stands we’ve yet to see adapted. If you’ve read far into the manga (or poked around online), then you already know what’s to come. But what Stands are the strongest we’ve seen so far? Here are my conclusions (rankings change, so this isn’t set in stone), and I’m ranking them by how powerful they are. Here are the strongest Stands in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, ranked.

(Minor spoilers ahead for part 3-6!)

14. Heaven’s Door

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Despite how much we love Rohan and may think Heaven’s Door is cool, it belongs at the bottom of this list. Heaven’s Door can access people’s memories by turning a person into a human novel, essentially, and by way of his Stand, Rohan can write commands that that person must obey. Otherwise? Heaven’s Door is a close-range Stand that relies on swift action against enemies.

13. Green Day

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Localized name: Green Tea

The first and only time we ever see Cioccolata’s (dub voiced by Bill Butts) Stand, Green Day, is during JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. This Stand is particularly nasty because Cioccolata is a very sinister/twisted person. So, the manifestation of him was bound to be just as twisted. Green Day’s abilities consist of an incredibly deadly mold that can literally kill a whole city. The mold is Green Day’s main strength, as well as how sinister Cioccolata is as a Stand user. So, those are the only reasons it’s at the bottom.

12. Purple Haze

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Localized name: Purple Smoke

It’s unfortunate that Fugo (dub voiced by Ezra Weisz) didn’t have much control over Purple Haze. The abilities that Purple Haze possesses are so lethal. Purple Haze can release a virus that can literally destroy a person in under a minute, and if Fugo had mastered his Stand’s abilities during the events of Golden Wind, he would’ve been unstoppable. But since he barely utilized his Stand (not to mention the fact that Purple Haze is unstable), we never saw Purple Haze’s full capability. So low on the list it lands!

11. Crazy Diamond

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Localized name: Shining Diamond

Unfortunately, our sweet troublemaker’s Stand is lower on the list. Josuke’s (dub voiced by the now late Billy Kametz) Shining Diamond is by no means a weak Stand. It has speed and restoration abilities that work for injuries and inanimate objects, though Josuke can’t use his own Stand to heal himself, nor can he bring people back to life. So, that makes his Stand more useful for others, rather than himself.

10. Stone Free

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Localized name: Stone Ocean

Jolyne (dub voiced by Kira Buckland) and Stone Free are both cool as hell. It’s hard not to love Jolyne and how quickly she adjusts to her Stand abilities. Stone Free is able to make it so Jolyne’s body can turn into thread (which isn’t super durable) and her Stand does well in battle. Her Stand is quite powerful when it isn’t separated into thread, but spoiler alert: She wasn’t powerful enough to avoid the final events of Stone Ocean. The final moments are very tragic and bittersweet.

9. Diver Down

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Localized name: Diver Drive

Close-range stands that pack a punch (literally in this case) are really terrifying in their own right. When a Stand has abilities that relate to combat, they are formidable to go against. Diver Down can destroy or injure enemies from the inside, take physical damage for others, replace lost limbs, and so on. Diver Down’s ability to move through things and change the structure of something (or somebody) proves its strength, not to mention Anasui’s (dub voiced by Howard Wang) extreme determination as a person. Though, if paired against some of these other Stands, Diver Down would only last so long.

8. Sticker Fingers

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Localized name: Zipper Man

Hating Bucciarati (dub voiced by Ray Chase) or his Stand is a loss for you at the end of the day. The persistent nature of Bucciarati as a person shows in his Stand. Sticky Fingers is great in combat, has a lot of strength, and can quite literally use zippers to open up anything (surfaces included). Thus, Bucciarati can unzip his body parts and then zip them back up, and that certainly comes in handy during Golden Wind.

7. Metallica

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Localized name: Metallic

First of all, the Stand name is already iconic and Metallica’s appearance is pretty unique. Risotto (dub voiced by Armen Taylor), an assassin, being the Stand user also plays into how lethal it is. Metallica can manipulate iron, make Risotto invisible, and more. Imagine your blood turning into knives under your skin and dying like that. It would make practically any Stand user feel helpless.

6. Weather Report

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Localized name: Weather Forecast

Controlling the weather is quite a skill, and that’s what Weather Forecast (the Stand) can do. Weather Forecast (dub voiced by Stephen Fu) doesn’t even remember his real or adoptive name, let alone his Stand’s full capabilities, until he gets his memories back. And once he does, we get to see how chaotic Weather Forecast’s Heavy Weather ability is. It’s pretty spectacular how easily Weather Forecast’s Stand can screw with everything.

5. Killer Queen

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Localized name: Deadly Queen

Kira (dub voiced by DC Douglas) just wanted to live a peaceful life and kill on occasion (an extreme hand fetish is no joke), but anyone who tried to distrupt that was stuck dealing with Killer Queen and its many abilities—the main one being that it can turn anything into a bomb that causes an explosion. Killer Queen also has two extra abilities, Sheer Heart Attack (a bomb in the form of a tank that senses heat) and Bites the Dust (a time-based ability that causes time loops and more), that aren’t to be messed with. It’d be an understatement to say Killer Queen is incredibly powerful. Therefore, it earned its spot with the big dogs.

4. Star Platinum and The World

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Despite how DIO (Patrick Seitz) and Jotaro (Matthew Mercer) are two entirely different people, their Stands are incredibly similar. Both The World and Star Platinum have time-stopping abilities, impressive strength and speed, and endurance. However, DIO’s vampirism lend to his capabilities as a Stand user. There are slight differences between their Stands (not just in appearance), but considering they are almost the same, it makes sense to include them in the same spot. And when they battle for the first time, it’s almost fatal for Jotaro. In later parts, Jotaro’s Star Platinum only grows in strength, and it takes drastic measures from his enemies to affect or wound him.

3. King Crimson

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Localized name: Emperor Crimson

King Crimson is one of the angriest Stands, and that’s a small part of what makes it terrifying—not to mention how the Stand can erase time, time-skip, and more. King Crimson also has an ability called Epitaph that allows him to see 10 seconds into the future. Both Doppio (dub voiced by Griffin Burns) and Diavolo (dub voiced by Kellen Goff) are the wielders of King Crimson, though Doppio can only access King Crimson’s arms and Epitaph. King Crimson is one of my personal favorites and is leagues more powerful than most Stands. Thus, having King Crimson near the top of the list is apt.

2. White Snake and Made in Heaven

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Localized names: Pale Snake and Maiden Heaven

Having your Stand evolve twice is like leveling up in a video game. Pucci’s (dub voiced by Yong Yea) Stand could steal people’s Stands, as well as memories, and could even insert Stands or memories into other people. The events of Stone Ocean and Pucci’s pursuit of heaven (and loyalty/adoration of Dio) lead to White Snake evolving into a gravity manipulation Stand, C-Moon, and the final transformation is Made in Heaven (a powerful time acceleration Stand that is sort of difficult to explain).

1. Golden Experience Requiem

(Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

Localized name: Golden Wind Requiem

There’s no question which Stand should be at the top of this list. Giorno’s (Phillip Reich) Stand, in its original form, was already powerful, but after it was pierced by the Stand Arrow, it became Golden Experience Requiem. The Stand’s original abilities (which were life-giving and healing) were heightened, and he also developed other abilities that made it so he could put Diavolo in an endless death loop. Considering Giorno is the biological son of both Jonathan Joestar (dub voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch) and DIO, he’s iconic all around. His Stand is now practically unbeatable.

(featured image: Warner Bros. / Viz Media)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]