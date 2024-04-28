Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen.
Category:
Anime

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 258 Has Sukuna Cooking

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 28, 2024 07:34 pm

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 is bound to make things exciting. We’re sick of seeing Sukuna win and easily kill other characters, but Yuji stepped up in the previous chapter. We’re waiting for a technical K.O. on Sukuna, but there’s something better ahead.

Recommended Videos

Yuji’s chain of black flashes wasn’t for anger’s sake. His punches created a boundary between Megumi and Sukuna’s souls. Even if Megumi isn’t shaken to return, Yuji’s clever set-up paves the way for his friend to come back and fight.

But we’re not about to sing “Kumbaya” just yet, because Chapter 258 has forced Sukuna to cook up a bigger storm. Sukuna hasn’t taken Yuji seriously before, but he’s now willing to fight Yuji with all he’s got. According to leaks, Sukuna will be able to unleash Malevolent Shrine. How this is possible when Sukuna sustained immense damage isn’t explained, but it makes for an interesting fight.

Things are actually about to get worse (which should be the subtitle of Jujutsu Kaisen). Sukuna isn’t just using Malevolent Shrine. He’s about to reveal a new cursed technique or possibly a new domain called ‘Furnace.’ Whatever this guy is cooking can’t be good if it involves nuking everybody in the Culling Games.

We shouldn’t be surprised at this. During his fight against Jogo from the second season, Sukuna was able to manipulate flames. He said this was his specialty and that it was ‘well known’ by sorcerers. But now that most of the sorcerers we loved are dead or gone, it would’ve been impossible for the rest to predict this outcome.

Yuji, at least, knows how to use a simple domain now. Will he be able to withstand the flames of Sukuna’s evil furnace? I hope so.

(featured image: MAPPA)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘So I’m A Spider, So What?’ Takes Spidey Senses to a Whole New Level
A cute anime spider spins webs and grin in "So I'm A Spider So What"
Category: Anime
Anime
‘So I’m A Spider, So What?’ Takes Spidey Senses to a Whole New Level
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Babe, I’ve BEEN ‘Chillin’ in Another World With Level 2′ This Whole Time
A fox girl blushes and smiles in "Chillin' In Another World With Level 2 Cheat Powers"
Category: Anime
Anime
Babe, I’ve BEEN ‘Chillin’ in Another World With Level 2′ This Whole Time
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Let’s Get Ready to Rumble With ‘Baki VS Kengan’
Baki and his thunder calves stand face to face with Ohma, ready to fight in "Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura"
Category: Anime
Anime
Let’s Get Ready to Rumble With ‘Baki VS Kengan’
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Luckily for Fans, ‘Boruto’ Doesn’t Have as Many Filler Arcs as ‘Naruto’
Kurama saving Naruto in Episode 218 of Boruto before dying.
Category: Anime
Anime
Luckily for Fans, ‘Boruto’ Doesn’t Have as Many Filler Arcs as ‘Naruto’
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Now That You’ve Finished the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Anime, Here’s How To Start Reading the Manga
Yuji Itadori fighting Sukuna in Chapter 257 of Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime
Anime
Now That You’ve Finished the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Anime, Here’s How To Start Reading the Manga
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘So I’m A Spider, So What?’ Takes Spidey Senses to a Whole New Level
A cute anime spider spins webs and grin in "So I'm A Spider So What"
Category: Anime
Anime
‘So I’m A Spider, So What?’ Takes Spidey Senses to a Whole New Level
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Babe, I’ve BEEN ‘Chillin’ in Another World With Level 2′ This Whole Time
A fox girl blushes and smiles in "Chillin' In Another World With Level 2 Cheat Powers"
Category: Anime
Anime
Babe, I’ve BEEN ‘Chillin’ in Another World With Level 2′ This Whole Time
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Let’s Get Ready to Rumble With ‘Baki VS Kengan’
Baki and his thunder calves stand face to face with Ohma, ready to fight in "Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura"
Category: Anime
Anime
Let’s Get Ready to Rumble With ‘Baki VS Kengan’
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Luckily for Fans, ‘Boruto’ Doesn’t Have as Many Filler Arcs as ‘Naruto’
Kurama saving Naruto in Episode 218 of Boruto before dying.
Category: Anime
Anime
Luckily for Fans, ‘Boruto’ Doesn’t Have as Many Filler Arcs as ‘Naruto’
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Now That You’ve Finished the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Anime, Here’s How To Start Reading the Manga
Yuji Itadori fighting Sukuna in Chapter 257 of Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime
Anime
Now That You’ve Finished the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Anime, Here’s How To Start Reading the Manga
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 27, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.