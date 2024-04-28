‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 258 Has Sukuna Cooking

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 is bound to make things exciting. We’re sick of seeing Sukuna win and easily kill other characters, but Yuji stepped up in the previous chapter. We’re waiting for a technical K.O. on Sukuna, but there’s something better ahead.

Yuji’s chain of black flashes wasn’t for anger’s sake. His punches created a boundary between Megumi and Sukuna’s souls. Even if Megumi isn’t shaken to return, Yuji’s clever set-up paves the way for his friend to come back and fight.

But we’re not about to sing “Kumbaya” just yet, because Chapter 258 has forced Sukuna to cook up a bigger storm. Sukuna hasn’t taken Yuji seriously before, but he’s now willing to fight Yuji with all he’s got. According to leaks, Sukuna will be able to unleash Malevolent Shrine. How this is possible when Sukuna sustained immense damage isn’t explained, but it makes for an interesting fight.

Sukuna using his Malevolent Shrine Domain Expansion, immediately followed by FUGA?⁉️ Na cuz this mf having to eradicate a city & nuke both Yuji Itadori + Mahoraga speaks volumes of how strong they are? Yuji pushed the king to his limits?️? #JJK258 #JJKSpoilers pic.twitter.com/8p2JXHkd9Q — Masked_saiyan101 (@DbsContents) April 25, 2024

Things are actually about to get worse (which should be the subtitle of Jujutsu Kaisen). Sukuna isn’t just using Malevolent Shrine. He’s about to reveal a new cursed technique or possibly a new domain called ‘Furnace.’ Whatever this guy is cooking can’t be good if it involves nuking everybody in the Culling Games.

We shouldn’t be surprised at this. During his fight against Jogo from the second season, Sukuna was able to manipulate flames. He said this was his specialty and that it was ‘well known’ by sorcerers. But now that most of the sorcerers we loved are dead or gone, it would’ve been impossible for the rest to predict this outcome.

Yuji, at least, knows how to use a simple domain now. Will he be able to withstand the flames of Sukuna’s evil furnace? I hope so.

