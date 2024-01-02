There’s So Much Anime To Discover and Enjoy This Winter Season
The new year has started, and it will usher in a diverse slate of stories. Anime series that haven’t gotten adaptations for years will be coming back for fans to enjoy and view on Crunchyroll and Funimation, and highly anticipated manga and manhwa will also be given their time to shine.
Needless to say, the anime shows coming out in the upcoming winter season are bound to be exciting. Hit anime series that ran for years, some even for a full decade, ended in 2023, and many others are reaching the climax of their story arcs. There’s no better time to scout for a new favorite series than in the upcoming winter season. Here’s an overview of all the exciting new anime that will be released over the next few months—shows and movies.
Winter 2024 Anime
|Title
|Release Date
|Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation
|January
|Classroom of the Elite season 3
|January 3
|Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage
|January 3
|Ishura
|January 3
|Gushing over Magical Girls
|January 3
|Chained Soldier
|January 4
|Delicious in Dungeon
|January 4
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!
|January 5
|Sasaki and Peeps
|January 5
|Chou Futsuu Ken Chiba Densetsu
|January 5
|Detective Conan vs. Kid the Phantom Thief
|January 5
|Bloody Escape: Jigoku no Tousou Geki
|January 5
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2
|January 6
|A Sign of Affection
|January 6
|Tales of Wedding Rings
|January 6
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic
|January 6
|The Demon Prince of Momochi House
|January 6
|The Way of Pon
|January 6
|Stick It on Around! Koinu
|January 6
|Tiang Jiang Daren
|January 6
|Solo Leveling
|January 7
|Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga
|January 7
|The Dangers in My Heart season 2
|January 7
|Kingdom season 5
|January 7
|Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside season 2
|January 7
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!
|January 7
|The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids: A Tank with a Rare 9999 Resistance Skill Got Kicked from the Hero’s Party
|January 7
|Isekai de Mofumofu Nadenade Suru Tame ni Ganbattemasu
|January 7
|Yishi Zhi Zun
|January 7
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer
|January 8
|Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2
|January 8
|High Card season 2
|January 8
|Mr. Villain’s Day Off
|January 8
|Synduality: Noir Part 2
|January 9
|Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
|January 9
|Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord
|January 9
|The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
|January 9
|‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess
|January 9
|Shaman King: Flowers
|January 10
|Metallic Rouge
|January 10
|Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp
|January 10
|Delusional Monthly Magazine!
|January 11
|The Witch and the Beast
|January 11
|Sengoku Youko
|January 11
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!
|January 11
|Meitou “Isekai no Yu” Kaitakuki: Around 40 Onsen Mania no Tensei Saki wa, Nonbiri Onsen Tengoku deshita
|January 11
|Yuuki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern
|January 11
|Urusei Yatsura (2022) season 2
|January 12
|Bucchigiri?!
|January 13
|Snack Basue
|January 13
|Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez
|January 13
|The Fire Hunter season 2
|January 14
|Meiji Gekken: 1874
|January 14
|Yami Shibai 12
|January 15
|Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These (New)
|January 16
|Classroom for Heroes Specials
|January 26
|Ensemble Stars!! Tsuioku Selection Checkmate
|March
Winter 2024 Anime Movies
|Title
|Release Date
|Bloody Escape: Jigoku no Tousou Geki
|January 5
|Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp
|January 12
|Dayu
|January 12
|Dance With the Finless Promise
|January 20
|Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom
|January 2
|Given Movie 2 (2024) – Hiiragi Mix
|January 27
|Oomuro-ke
|February 2
|Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump
|February 16
|Ya Boy Kongming! Road to Summer Sonia
|March 1
|Doraemon Movie 43: Nobita’s Earth Symphony
|March 1
|My Happy Marriage (OVA)
|March 15
|Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction
|March 22
|Me & Roboco Movie
|Winter 2024
As you can see, there’s plenty of new anime to discover in the coming months. Happy watching!
(featured images: My Theater D.D., Inc./A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)
