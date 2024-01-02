There’s So Much Anime To Discover and Enjoy This Winter Season

The new year has started, and it will usher in a diverse slate of stories. Anime series that haven’t gotten adaptations for years will be coming back for fans to enjoy and view on Crunchyroll and Funimation, and highly anticipated manga and manhwa will also be given their time to shine.

Needless to say, the anime shows coming out in the upcoming winter season are bound to be exciting. Hit anime series that ran for years, some even for a full decade, ended in 2023, and many others are reaching the climax of their story arcs. There’s no better time to scout for a new favorite series than in the upcoming winter season. Here’s an overview of all the exciting new anime that will be released over the next few months—shows and movies.

Winter 2024 Anime

Title Release Date Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation January Classroom of the Elite season 3 January 3 Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage January 3 Ishura January 3 Gushing over Magical Girls January 3 Chained Soldier January 4 Delicious in Dungeon January 4 My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! January 5 Sasaki and Peeps January 5 Chou Futsuu Ken Chiba Densetsu January 5 Detective Conan vs. Kid the Phantom Thief January 5 Bloody Escape: Jigoku no Tousou Geki January 5 Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 January 6 A Sign of Affection January 6 Tales of Wedding Rings January 6 The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic January 6 The Demon Prince of Momochi House January 6 The Way of Pon January 6 Stick It on Around! Koinu January 6 Tiang Jiang Daren January 6 Solo Leveling January 7 Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga January 7 The Dangers in My Heart season 2 January 7 Kingdom season 5 January 7 Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside season 2 January 7 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! January 7 The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids: A Tank with a Rare 9999 Resistance Skill Got Kicked from the Hero’s Party January 7 Isekai de Mofumofu Nadenade Suru Tame ni Ganbattemasu January 7 Yishi Zhi Zun January 7 The Unwanted Undead Adventurer January 8 Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 January 8 High Card season 2 January 8 Mr. Villain’s Day Off January 8 Synduality: Noir Part 2 January 9 Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! January 9 Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord January 9 The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil January 9 ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess January 9 Shaman King: Flowers January 10 Metallic Rouge January 10 Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp January 10 Delusional Monthly Magazine! January 11 The Witch and the Beast January 11 Sengoku Youko January 11 Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! January 11 Meitou “Isekai no Yu” Kaitakuki: Around 40 Onsen Mania no Tensei Saki wa, Nonbiri Onsen Tengoku deshita January 11 Yuuki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern January 11 Urusei Yatsura (2022) season 2 January 12 Bucchigiri?! January 13 Snack Basue January 13 Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez January 13 The Fire Hunter season 2 January 14 Meiji Gekken: 1874 January 14 Yami Shibai 12 January 15 Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These (New) January 16 Classroom for Heroes Specials January 26 Ensemble Stars!! Tsuioku Selection Checkmate March

Winter 2024 Anime Movies

Title Release Date Bloody Escape: Jigoku no Tousou Geki January 5 Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp January 12 Dayu January 12 Dance With the Finless Promise January 20 Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom January 2 Given Movie 2 (2024) – Hiiragi Mix January 27 Oomuro-ke February 2 Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump February 16 Ya Boy Kongming! Road to Summer Sonia March 1 Doraemon Movie 43: Nobita’s Earth Symphony March 1 My Happy Marriage (OVA) March 15 Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction March 22 Me & Roboco Movie Winter 2024

As you can see, there’s plenty of new anime to discover in the coming months. Happy watching!

(featured images: My Theater D.D., Inc./A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

