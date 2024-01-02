Skip to main content

There’s So Much Anime To Discover and Enjoy This Winter Season

By Jan 2nd, 2024, 6:28 am
Visuals for Haikyu!! Battle of the Garbage Dump movie featuring Team Nekoma and Team Karasuno on the left, and Solo Leveling visuals of Sung Jinwoo on the right.

The new year has started, and it will usher in a diverse slate of stories. Anime series that haven’t gotten adaptations for years will be coming back for fans to enjoy and view on Crunchyroll and Funimation, and highly anticipated manga and manhwa will also be given their time to shine.

Needless to say, the anime shows coming out in the upcoming winter season are bound to be exciting. Hit anime series that ran for years, some even for a full decade, ended in 2023, and many others are reaching the climax of their story arcs. There’s no better time to scout for a new favorite series than in the upcoming winter season. Here’s an overview of all the exciting new anime that will be released over the next few months—shows and movies.

Winter 2024 Anime

TitleRelease Date
Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon DamnationJanuary
Classroom of the Elite season 3January 3
Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd StageJanuary 3
IshuraJanuary 3
Gushing over Magical GirlsJanuary 3
Chained SoldierJanuary 4
Delicious in DungeonJanuary 4
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!January 5
Sasaki and PeepsJanuary 5
Chou Futsuu Ken Chiba DensetsuJanuary 5
Detective Conan vs. Kid the Phantom ThiefJanuary 5
Bloody Escape: Jigoku no Tousou GekiJanuary 5
Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2January 6
A Sign of AffectionJanuary 6
Tales of Wedding RingsJanuary 6
The Wrong Way to Use Healing MagicJanuary 6
The Demon Prince of Momochi HouseJanuary 6
The Way of PonJanuary 6
Stick It on Around! KoinuJanuary 6
Tiang Jiang DarenJanuary 6
Solo LevelingJanuary 7
Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati SagaJanuary 7
The Dangers in My Heart season 2January 7
Kingdom season 5January 7
Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside season 2January 7
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!January 7
The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids: A Tank with a Rare 9999 Resistance Skill Got Kicked from the Hero’s PartyJanuary 7
Isekai de Mofumofu Nadenade Suru Tame ni GanbattemasuJanuary 7
Yishi Zhi ZunJanuary 7
The Unwanted Undead AdventurerJanuary 8
Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2January 8
High Card season 2January 8
Mr. Villain’s Day OffJanuary 8
Synduality: Noir Part 2January 9
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!January 9
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon LordJanuary 9
The Foolish Angel Dances with the DevilJanuary 9
‘Tis Time for “Torture,” PrincessJanuary 9
Shaman King: FlowersJanuary 10
Metallic RougeJanuary 10
Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the LampJanuary 10
Delusional Monthly Magazine!January 11
The Witch and the BeastJanuary 11
Sengoku YoukoJanuary 11
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!January 11
Meitou “Isekai no Yu” Kaitakuki: Around 40 Onsen Mania no Tensei Saki wa, Nonbiri Onsen Tengoku deshitaJanuary 11
Yuuki Bakuhatsu Bang BravernJanuary 11
Urusei Yatsura (2022) season 2January 12
Bucchigiri?!January 13
Snack BasueJanuary 13
Cardfight!! Vanguard: DivinezJanuary 13
The Fire Hunter season 2January 14
Meiji Gekken: 1874January 14
Yami Shibai 12January 15
Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These (New)January 16
Classroom for Heroes SpecialsJanuary 26
Ensemble Stars!! Tsuioku Selection CheckmateMarch

Winter 2024 Anime Movies

TitleRelease Date
Kizumonogatari: Koyomi VampJanuary 12
DayuJanuary 12
Dance With the Finless PromiseJanuary 20
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FreedomJanuary 2
Given Movie 2 (2024) – Hiiragi MixJanuary 27
Oomuro-keFebruary 2
Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage DumpFebruary 16
Ya Boy Kongming! Road to Summer SoniaMarch 1
Doraemon Movie 43: Nobita’s Earth SymphonyMarch 1
My Happy Marriage (OVA)March 15
Dead Dead Demons Dededede DestructionMarch 22
Me & Roboco MovieWinter 2024

As you can see, there’s plenty of new anime to discover in the coming months. Happy watching!

(featured images: My Theater D.D., Inc./A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.