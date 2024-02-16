Solo Leveling’s anime is gaining traction. The series is dubbed in multiple languages, but the English voice cast is popular for its veteran cast of voice actors.

The English voice cast for Solo Leveling was revealed at Anime NYC 2023. If they sound familiar, that’s because they’ve voiced some of the most iconic anime characters and notable video game characters in English dub.

Sung Jinwoo, the protagonist of Solo Leveling, is voiced by Aleks Le. He’s also known as the voice of Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer and Mash Burnedead from Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

Sung Jinah, who is Jinwoo’s sister, is played by up-and-coming voice actress Rebecca Wang.

Yoo Jinho, the D-Rank hunter and friend of Jinwoo, is voiced by Justin Briner. He was also the voice behind Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia and Kiyotaka Ayanokoji from Classroom of the Elite.

Cha Haein, the S-Rank Hunter known for her immense strength, is voiced by Michelle Rojas. She’s known for voicing multiple characters in several popular series, such as Hell’s Paradise and Wolf Children.

Choi Jongin, an S-Rank Hunter renowned for his mastery over fire magic, is voiced by Ian Sinclair. He played an extensive list of characters from several series, such as Vinland Saga’s Einar and One Piece’s Brook, but he’s best known as the voice actor for Whis from the Dragon Ball series.

Baek Yoonho, the Guild Master of the White Tiger Guild, is voiced by Christopher R. Sabat. Everybody recognizes him for voicing many characters throughout the years, particularly Roronoa Zoro from One Piece and Vegeta, among other characters in the Dragon Ball series.

Go Gunhee, the S-Rank Hunter and Chairman of the Korean Hunter Association, is played by Kent Williams. Esteemed for his superb narrations and extensive voice roles, he played the roles of Father from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Elder Kai from the Dragon Ball series, to name a few.

Woo Jinchul, Chief Inspector of the Korean Hunter Association, is played by SungWon Cho. He lent his voice to multiple video game characters in the Like a Dragon series and Persona 5 Strikers.

Lee Joohee, B-Rank healer and friend of Jinwoo, is voiced by Dani Chambers. She’s well-known for voicing Arlan from Honkai: Star Rail and Nilou from Genshin Impact.

While there is currently no news of Solo Leveling’s Korean dub, fans can enjoy either the Japanese dub or the English dub of the anime at Crunchyroll.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

