A Guide to Every ‘Bleach’ Filler Arc
I swear I will defeat the Hollows. Right after I deal with all these filler episodes of Bleach!
Honestly, I have a big filler to-do list. Not quite as big as Monkey D. Luffy’s, but hey, we can’t ALL run for episode after episode, season after season with no end in sight! First I gotta fight the Bount, then watch some arrancar backstory nonsense, then I gotta look at some deserts, then I gotta learn about Shusuke Amagai and some other random side characters.
Whew, I’m sweating already.
After that, it’s BEACH DAYYYYYY! You wanna see me and the rest of the cast of Bleach unwind in the sand while the world burns all around us? WELL NOW YOU CAN. EPISODE 228, BABY. IT’S FANSERVICE CENTRAL.
After that, some two-bit villain makes the spirits of our swords turn against us, so we gotta beat him. Then we do a weird Bleach-meets-Disney’s Aladdin romp through an alternate world inspired by the Middle East. More fighting. Then: New Year’s! Yay!
Anyway, here are all the filler arcs in Bleach, listed in order with corresponding episode numbers.
- Adventures of the Karakura Superheroes: 33, 50
- The Bount arc: 64-108
- Stolen Hogyoku arc: 128-137
- Forest of the Menos: 147-149
- The New Captain, Shusuke Amagai: 168-189
- Rurichiyo and Kenryu’s Feud: 204, 205
- Exploits of the Karakura-Raizer Team: 213, 214
- A Fun Time at the Beach: 228
- Ikkaku and Yumichika’s Adventures: 229
- Zanpakuto Unknown Tales arc: 230-265
- A Recap of the Events in Hueco Mundo: 266
- Ichigo and the Magic Lamp: 287
- Setting Up the Hell Chapter Movie: 298, 299
- One-off Episodes: 303-305, 311-316
- The Gotei 13 Invasion: 317-342
- New-Year Special: 355
(featured image: Pierrot)
