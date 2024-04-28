Let’s Get Ready to Rumble With ‘Baki VS Kengan’

FIGHT!!! Baki Hanma is facing off against Kengan. Who does Kengan Ashura‘s Ohma Tokita think he is taking on the second most powerful character in the Baki series? It’s going to be a bloodbath. A slaughter. This match-up will be even uglier than Trump’s legal battles.

What is ‘Baki vs. Kengan’ about?

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura is an epic crossover event between two of the strongest fighters in manga: Baki Hanma from Keisuke Itagaki’s Baki the Grappler and Ohma Tokita from Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon’s Kengan Ashura.

Fans can expect these two badass fighters to beat the living daylights out of one another. Why? Cause it’s Baki. Fighting is literally the entire plot of the series. The better question is, who will win? Baki seems like the obvious choice here, at least at the beginning. After all, he’s the son of the World’s Strongest Man. He makes a habit of crushing the world’s most dangerous martial artists, criminals, and serial killers.

But Ohma … Ohma may be the only person qualified to take on Baki. Ohma fights in gladiator bouts sponsored by the world’s most powerful corporations. When two corporations compete, they don’t want to waste time and money on lawyers and court dates. Instead, they settle things the old-fashioned way via gladiatorial combat.

Ohma is a prized fighter in the underground corporate gladiator ring, and he’s so far managed to beat out the best talent that money can buy. His foes include supernaturally powerful fighters, dudes whose grip strength is so powerful that it transforms their fingers into flesh knives. It’s Baki levels of ridiculous. But when you’re fighting Baki himself, ridiculous is where you need to be. Dare I say it, this thing could go either way. It’s Muhammed Ali vs. Mike Tyson. Who knows how it’s going to end? But one thing’s for sure, it will be spectacular.

When does it come out?

The fight is officially set for June 6, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. Which is essentially just like a pay-per-view fight à la Mayweather and McGregor. If only they could screen it at Madison Square Garden or in one of those big Vegas boxing arenas. That’s the kind of spectacle a fight of this caliber deserves.

Who’s who in the cast?

Baki Hanma and Ohma Tokita’s Japanese voice actors will be reprising their respective roles, with Nobunaga Shimazaki voicing Baki and Tatsuhisa Suzuki voicing Ohma. The bloodshed will be directed by Toshiki Hirano, whose previous work includes Devilman Lady and Fist of the North Star. Atsuo Ishino, a writer for Baki Hanma, penned the script.

Is there a trailer?

Knock yourself out … before one of these two does it for you.

