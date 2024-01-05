All ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Villains, Ranked

A world full of sorcerers and curses is bound to produce powerful characters. Jujutsu Kaisen‘s main cast never failed to amaze anime viewers and manga readers. Nearly all the students have interesting cursed techniques, and their mentors are undeniably overpowered.

But the series isn’t complete without its powerful cast of villains, who make the lives of the characters absolute hell. Jujutsu Kaisen has taken a dark turn, and that’s because some of the most dangerous characters in the story have nothing holding them back. Based on their raw power, their cursed techniques, and their mastery of their powers, these are the strongest villains in the series.

10. Naoya Zenin

Naoya isn’t a fan favorite for many good reasons. He’s an evil and vain chauvinist who feels entitled to the position of being the next Zenin Clan’s head. After Megumi usurped the position, Naoya threw a fit and immediately decided to scheme against his cousin.

But for all his regressive views against women and his multiple other heinous deeds, Naoya was undeniably a strong Special Grade 1 sorcerer. He stood no chance against Maki, whose strength paralleled Toji’s, but Naoya was the leader of the Zenin Clan’s elite group of sorcerers. He inherited his father’s cursed technique, projection sorcery, which granted him the ability to move in 24 predetermined frames for one second. This made him “the fastest,” only being second to Gojo Satoru. His only failure was underestimating his cousin, Maki, whom he deemed weak for being a woman. This overconfidence eventually led to his demise.

9. Dagon

Looks can be deceiving. Dagon might’ve looked adorable at first, but he proved to be a handful against Grade 1 sorcerers Nanami Kento and Zenin Naobito. This curse was eating up many people in Shibuya, and he had a vendetta for everybody who disregarded the lives of his fellow cursed spirits.

His serene-looking domain was anything but peaceful, and he could summon a death swarm of fish to attack his enemy. He was so powerful that two Grade 1 sorcerers and Maki weren’t enough to take him down. If Toji Fushiguro hadn’t arrived on time to kill this cursed spirit, four sorcerers might’ve died by his hand.

8. Jogo

(MAPPA)

Gojo Satoru thought of Jogo as “weak,” but after the events of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Episode 16, the statement has been proven false. Jogo has been partially responsible for severely injuring and even killing several characters in the Shibuya Incident Arc. The King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, respected Jogo and even told the latter to be proud of himself for being able to fight Sukuna.

Jogo’s domain, for starters, would burn any normal sorcerer to death because it’s formed after a volcano. Satoru won’t be harmed because of his barrier, but many others could. This disaster curse was strong, and events went up against Ryomen Sukuna, whom he eventually lost to. But it took a lot of destruction in Shibuya for Jogo to die, and that’s a sign of how strong he was.

7. Mahito

Mahito has been a formidable cursed spirit since season one, and that carried over up to the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. He’s malicious and shows no regard for his victims, which is telling for a cursed spirit born out of the collective fear and hatred of humans. This Special Grade curse took the lives of many powerful and beloved characters, which is a testament to his strength and technique.

Mahito’s ability to transfigure and heal himself through the souls of his victims made him difficult to hit and gave him seemingly unlimited HP. Aside from being able to make multiple copies of himself, Mahito’s domain traps his opponents by touching their souls. By doing so, his opponents are trapped within his domain, and their souls could be disfigured by Mahito without him touching them.

6. Geto Suguru

There’s a good reason why Gojo Satoru once considered his best friend, Geto Suguru, to be his equal. They were “the strongest,” and there’s no denying that Suguru himself was a powerful sorcerer even after he left Tokyo Jujutsu High for more sinister pursuits. He was extremely charismatic and was able to gather a cult following, which sought to kill all non-cursed users.

Suguru himself was one of the four Special Grade Sorcerers in the era, which says enough about his strength and cursed technique. He was able to manipulate cursed spirits at will by ingesting them, and he could even steal the curses of another sorcerer.

5. Toji Fushiguro

It would be an injustice if Toji Fushiguro ranked any lower, given that he was the first to kill Gojo Satoru. The Zenin Clan may have undervalued him, but his Heavenly Restriction granted him inhumane strength. He didn’t need cursed techniques to be powerful, because Toji was strong enough to brutally tear curses and sorcerers alike apart.

Although he didn’t kill Geto Suguru, he could’ve done so. He just didn’t want to be troubled by the unknown effects of killing Suguru. Toji didn’t show the same mercy to Gojo Satoru, whom he was able to defeat. If Gojo Satoru wasn’t able to heal himself, it would’ve been over long ago.

4. Uraume

Uraume might be chill and pretty, but their cursed technique is horrifying, to say the least. They’re more than just Ryomen Sukuna’s cook and follower, and Uraume is just as bloodthirsty and ruthless as their boss. They’ve existed for a thousand years and have great mastery over their cursed technique and cursed energy.

A shonen anime is never complete without its icy villain, and that’s where Uraume comes into play. Their cursed technique, Ice Formation, allows them to manipulate ice for various utilities. Aside from being able to use ice for combat purposes, Uraume also knows how to use reversed curse technique for healing.

3. Kenjaku (Pseudo-Geto)

(MAPPA)

But Kenjaku (Pseudo-Geto) is inside Geto Suguru’s body, so this shouldn’t count? Even if Kenjaku wasn’t inside Geto Suguru’s deceased body, there is still merit to his inability to die. Kenjaku masterminded his longevity and was able to transplant his brain into the bodies of various sorcerers through the centuries, which proves just how difficult it is to kill this ancient sorcerer.

Not only does he know too much about the world of jujutsu, but he’s also accumulated the cursed techniques of other powerful characters such as Geto Suguru and Mahito. Maybe he’s trying a little too hard to be Jujutsu Kaisen‘s avatar.

2. Hajime Kashimo

Hajime Kashimo might not be known to anime fans yet, but Kenjaku recognized him as one of the strongest sorcerers from 400 years ago. Although not as strong as Sukuna, Kashimo was known for soloing a battlefield on his own.

Kashimo has electrified cursed energy, which allows him to discharge lightning at a target. After eradicating many sorcerers in the culling game, Kashimo got bored and found all of them too weak for him. He is clearly a worthy opponent to Ryomen Sukuna, but only on paper, and anime fans might have a field day regarding his conclusion.

1. Ryomen Sukuna

There are spoilers that prove he is indeed the strongest sorcerer in history. But gloom and doom aside, Ryomen Sukuna is tough to kill and even tougher to fight. It’s terrible that he reincarnated in the body of another powerful sorcerer, but even when he was within Yuji, Sukuna was already committing mass destruction.

Sukuna’s takedown of many sorcerers and curses during the Shibuya Incident is just a brief glint of his power. His cursed techniques are nothing short of destructive, as he’s able to burn, cut, and dismantle his enemies into pieces. Sukuna’s domain, Malevolent Shrine, is guaranteed to slash anything within its space. How does anybody stand a chance to destroy a cursed spirit who seems to be the epitome of destruction? There are no answers to that yet, and everybody just has to keep reading Jujutsu Kaisen until its end.

(MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]