The Best Episodes of ‘My Hero Academia’

My Hero Academia season 7 is coming.

This is not a drill. I repeat, THIS IS NOT A DRILL. It’s gonna feature some of the biggest, most thrillingest, heart poundingest battles in the entire story. Why? BECAUSE AMERICA IS GETTING INVOLVED. The cast of My Hero Academia will be joined by the American Hero Star and Stripe. And you know what that means? Explosions. Bald eagle noises. Ford commercials. Touchdowns. Guns. More explosions. Camo pants. Wealth divides. Inflation. Forest fires. ATV vehicles. Apple Pie. Still more explosions. Baseball. Guns made out of apple pie. Bear arms and the right to use them. Mitch McConnell staring uncomprehendingly into the void. Student debt. Ted Cruz confessing that he’s the Zodiac killer. And of course, even more explosions. Star and Stripe is gonna totally ROCK THE MHA WORLD in her fight against evil.

Wait … what do you mean she doesn’t win?

But … America always wins? That’s the whole American thing? Give yourself a trophy even when you don’t deserve it. America is supposed to be THE BEST!? If America can’t be the best part of My Hero Academia, then what IS?

Let’s take a look at the best episodes and find out.

Unforeseen Hope (season 4 episode 12)

(Bones)

The intrepid young heroes journey deep into the labyrinth that is Shie Hassaikai in order to defeat the villainous Overhaul! It’s all going great until Mirio is shot with a bullet that renders him quirkless. And then Overhaul goes to town on him. It isn’t pretty. Despite losing his superpowers, Mirio manages to hold out against Overhaul for a few minutes until backup arrives. If you don’t think that’s impressive, it’s basically the equivalent of going up against a Nile crocodile with both hands tied behind your back. This episode’s fight scenes are harrowing.

Deku vs. Kacchan (season 3 episode 23)

(Bones)

The ultimate Sasuke vs. Naruto showdown! Taking a page out of our favorite “will they/won’t they” shinobi’s handbook, Deku and Bakugo decide to end their rivalry once and for all with an all-out battle. This episode scores points for the sheer amount of Kacchan-induced explosions alone. Would bring a tear to America’s eye. But the beautiful fight scene animation is only the icing. The CAKE of the scene is the emotional confrontation between the two boys. One seeking answers, the other seeking understanding,

Shoto Todoroki: Origin (season 2 episode 10)

(Bones)

During Deku’s battle with Shoto Todoroki, we are treated to a Naruto-style flashback into the fire and ice hero’s origins. And BOY are they traumatic. Todoroki’s father Endeavor was OBSESSED with surpassing All Might and forced his own son to carry on his dream of becoming the greatest hero who ever lived. As a result of his upbringing, Todoroki imposes limits on his fire powers. After some encouraging words from Midoriya, we get to watch Todoroki cut loose and show us the hot stuff he’s made of. That sounded wrong.

Tenko Shimura: Origin (season 5 episode 23)

(Bones)

You thought that Shoto had it bad? Tenko Shimura’s backstory is TRULY tragic. This episode shows the villain’s past in all of its disturbing detail. The moment that Shimura’s quirk manifests, it causes him to kill HIS ENTIRE FAMILY. We then see how his perception of the world is warped by both his family tragedy and the power of All For One, which focuses his grief on hatred. This episode is proof that villains are made, not born, after all.

His Start (season 4 episode 25)

(Bones)

After All Might’s powers conked out for good, Endeavor got what he wanted: to be Japan’s Number One hero. He soon finds out that being the Number One hero is A LOT of responsibility. When a high-end Nomu attacks, he’s the only one who can stop it. Aside from the badass action sequences, this episode shines due to the fact that Endeavor acknowledges the pain that his ambition has caused his family, and vows to remake himself anew. What better way to reforge yourself than in the fires of combat?

Red Riot (season 3 episode 72)

(Bones)

We don’t get to see a lot of Eijiro Kirishima (aka Red Riot). He’s often overshadowed by heroes like Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto. But when he finally gets his chance to be in the spotlight BOY DOES HE DELIVER. Eijiro wrestles with feelings of inadequacy when comparing himself to some of the more “heroic” members of his class. His moment comes when he has to do battle with a villain who has a similar hardening ability to his own, but Eijiro soon shows his foe just how hard he can get. That sounded wrong too.

Lemillion (season 4 episode 11)

(Bones)

This episode is a continuation of Mirio’s fight with Overhaul, because yes, the fight is JUST THAT GOOD. Despite being quirkless, he is able to hold out against a superior opponent. And he does it all to save sweet little Eri, who Overhaul intends to use as a pawn in his plans. Lemillion provides yet another award-winning backstory to a My Hero Academia character, showcasing Mirio’s commitment to becoming a top-class hero.

Dabi’s Dance (season 6 episode 11)

(Bones)

Dabi’s Dance is perhaps one of the most soap-opera level shocking episodes of the series to date. In a battle with Endeavor, the villain Dabi reveals that he is actually the hero’s long-lost son. WHATTTTTT!?!?!!? Yes, Dabi is pouring out all the Todoroki family tea in the most dramatic way possible. While Dabi’s reveal is a shocker, this episode also scores points for the emotional gut punch of Shoto calling Endeavor “Dad” for the first time in the series. Ne’er was there a dry eye.

Infinite 100% (season 4 episode 13)

(Bones)

It happened. Finally, it happened. For the first time in the series, we get to see young Midoriya tap into 100% of his One For All abilities during his fight with Overhaul. And the results. are. BREATHTAKING. He’s only able to achieve his 100% powered-up form fighting in conjunction with Eri, who uses her Rewind quirk to heal Midoriya every time he throws a bone breaking punch. Which is every few seconds.

One For All (season 3 episode 11)

(Bones)

The ultimate series confrontation: All For One versus One For All. All Might uses the last of his steadily draining strength to fend off an attack from All For One. And he does it in the most AMERICAN WAY POSSIBLE. All Might channels the last of his quirk’s strength to deliver a final blow called “The United States of Smash”. 10,000 bald eagles earned their wings that day. Though he was able to defeat All For One, All Might is forced to hang up his cape for good and officially name Midoriya as his successor.

