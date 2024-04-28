A cute anime spider spins webs and grin in "So I'm A Spider So What"
‘So I’m A Spider, So What?’ Takes Spidey Senses to a Whole New Level

Jack Doyle
Published: Apr 28, 2024 07:44 pm

So I’m A Spider, So What? is the show all spider-kind needs. Rather than human beings with spider powers, we need more spider-focused stories. Otherwise, how else will spiders earn the love and respect they deserve? Our eight-legged friends get a bad rap. They kill all sorts of unwanted pests like flies, mosquitoes, and ticks. Dangerous and gross bugs are no match for these arachnid paragons of health and cleanliness. Do you see the various Spidermen and women doing that? Me neither.

What is So I’m A Spider, So What? about?

So I’m A Spider is about a young woman who doesn’t just gain spider powers by being bitten by a radioactive spider or whatever (boring). She BECOMES A WHOLE SPIDER. After being killed by a mysterious explosion, this young woman wakes up in a fantasy world where she is reincarnated as a low-level (but adorable) dungeon spider. She has to adjust to her new fantasy world! And unlike these other fantasy shows where characters get reincarnated as whack slimes or gross goblins, she gets reincarnated as a REAL critter that deserves representation.

Does So I’m A Spider, So What? have a release date?

As of now, no. So I’m A Spider, So What? has no such release date. You know how these things go. Unless an anime series is monumentally successful (like the JJKs and Demon Slayers of the world) it’s going to take some time for the series to release a second season. And that’s if it comes back at all. BUT KEEP YOUR HOPES UP. There could be an announcement soon. After all, the show hasn’t been officially renewed, but it hasn’t been canceled either. If only we could talk to the mystical spiders that spin the web of fate and convince them to give the show another season. After all, spiders gotta look out for spiders. That’s just good spidey sense.

(featured image: Millepensee)

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.