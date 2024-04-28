Bro, I’m always trying to chill in another world, so you better believe that Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers sounds legit. You mean I get to live an Oxford Dictionary-official isekai anime life without any level grinding? I just get to VIBE? That’s dope. When is the release date? Lemme mark the ol’ calendar.

What is ‘Chillin’ In Another World’ about?

So it starts with bad vibes. The Magical Kingdom of Klyrode does this thing where they summon heroes from other worlds to fight a vibe-killer named The Dark One and his vibe-less army. Totally whack. One of these heroes is a merchant named Banaza. I think I smoked a strain of that once. Banaza doesn’t have any special powers. He’s literally just an average chill bro. But then something vibey happens. After fighting a monster and reaching level two, Banaza unlocks super-sick cheat powers. He’s one of the most powerful dudes in the realm and barely even had to work for it! Now he’s trying to spread the vibes around and create a peaceful, chill kingdom free of bad energy.

So, when is my appointment with The Chill?

April 8th, 2024? Bro that already happened! You mean I don’t even need to wait around? I can literally just start chilling RIGHT NOW. That’s so perfect. Times out with schedge real nice. I was already chillin’ today, so I think I can pencil in a little bit more chill. Or I guess I could just chill until the entire Chillin’ in Another World season drops on Crunchyroll. It would be SO chill to watch the whole thing in one monumental sesh. So many chill options. So much time.

