Luckily for Fans, ‘Boruto’ Doesn’t Have as Many Filler Arcs as ‘Naruto’

Young Boruto is doing his best to follow in the footsteps of his greatest Hokage dad. But how could he possibly hope to inherit the legacy of Naruto without the show’s legacy of filler? He can’t hope. The filler will come. As sure as Rock Lee continues using cookware to shape his hair, the filler will come. Here’s a list …

All the Filler of Boruto …

Thankfully there isn’t a lot of it. Unlike Naruto, which has entire SEASONS dedicated to filler. Thank you Boruto, for showing more mercy and restraint than your filler-spilling father.

Episodes 16-17

Episodes 40-41

Episodes 48-50

Episodes 67-69

Episodes 96-97

Episodes 112-119

Episodes 138-140

Episodes 152-156

Episodes 231-232

Episodes 256-258

Is any of the filler worth it?

Was watching the exploits of Condor the Ninja Ostrich worth it? What about the many ninja news reporting episodes? The random Sasuke + Ninja Cats arc? No, Naruto filler is historically not worth it. Boruto thankfully did not inherit those genes. The thing about Boruto‘s “filler arcs” is that many of them could be considered canon. While they don’t necessarily move the plot forward, they contain events that serve as foreshadowing for the main action of Boruto. So why isn’t it all considered canon? It’s a thorny question, and there are two camps. Some call Boruto‘s filler essential, while others say it only deepens and augments the story. Think of Boruto‘s filler like the Madara and Senju ninja war flashbacks from Naruto Shippuden. You could still understand the story without the flashbacks, but would these events hit the same? That’s a question only you can answer.

