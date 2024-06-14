BTS performing on stage.
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)
Category:
Big on the Internet

Save These Dates if You’re Waiting for BTS to Make Their Comeback

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 03:23 pm

ARMYs just celebrated BTS Festa 2024 with most of the members still completing their mandatory military enlistment. Only Jin was present in the festivities, but this didn’t weigh ARMYs down.

Recommended Videos

On the contrary, fans were beyond happy to have Jin back after nearly two years of military service. There have been several talks about disbandment among onlookers since 2023, when the remaining four members of the group decided to enlist. But fans who keenly follow news about BTS would know that the group is merely taking a hiatus. RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook decided to enlist together so that they could all come back together.

Until then, stay strong and don’t lose hope. J-Hope is coming out soon after Jin. If you find yourself missing BTS while they’re away, you can count the days until their release by taking a peek at their release dates from military service. BTS is most likely to have their comeback as a group in 2025.

MemberEnlistment DateRelease date
JinDecember 13, 2022June 12, 2024
J-HopeApril 18, 2023October 17, 2024
SugaSeptember 22, 2023June 2025
JungkookDecember 12, 2023June 2025
JiminDecember 12, 2023June 2025
VDecember 11, 2023June 2025
RMDecember 11, 2023June 2025

BTS is the most awaited comeback in k-pop history

It goes without saying that BTS isn’t just hype. Many fans are still anticipating the return of OT7. BTS Festa 2024, which happened on June 13, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea, was met with tons of fans. ARMYs in Seoul had various activities lined up for them during the BTS Festa 2024 event, including photo booths and seeing Jin perform live.

Even those who couldn’t physically be in Seoul were writing letters to celebrate BTS’ 11th anniversary as a group. Fans yearn to see the day when all of BTS makes a comeback, but for now, everyone’s satisfied to see at least one member complete their military service.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Happy 11th Birthday, BTS!
The seven members of BTS in the music video for their single "Butter"
The seven members of BTS in the music video for their single "Butter"
The seven members of BTS in the music video for their single "Butter"
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Happy 11th Birthday, BTS!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Adobe Lands in the Soup for Implying Users’ Content Might Be Used To Train AI, Backtracks
Adobe Photoshop software developer offices.
Adobe Photoshop software developer offices.
Adobe Photoshop software developer offices.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Adobe Lands in the Soup for Implying Users’ Content Might Be Used To Train AI, Backtracks
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Tommy’ Revival’s ‘Listening to You’ Is One of the Most Moving Bits of Theatre I’ve Seen
ali louis bourgazi as tommy on stage with his hand in the air
ali louis bourgazi as tommy on stage with his hand in the air
ali louis bourgazi as tommy on stage with his hand in the air
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
‘Tommy’ Revival’s ‘Listening to You’ Is One of the Most Moving Bits of Theatre I’ve Seen
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Red Velvet’s Latest Comeback, ‘Cosmic,’ Is Giving Sailor Moon Vibes
Red Velvet 2024 Comeback and Cosmic Album Release
Red Velvet 2024 Comeback and Cosmic Album Release
Red Velvet 2024 Comeback and Cosmic Album Release
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Red Velvet’s Latest Comeback, ‘Cosmic,’ Is Giving Sailor Moon Vibes
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Dearest Gentle Reader, What Comes Next?
The Bridgerton family looking curiously at the camera
The Bridgerton family looking curiously at the camera
The Bridgerton family looking curiously at the camera
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Dearest Gentle Reader, What Comes Next?
Rachael Davies Rachael Davies Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Happy 11th Birthday, BTS!
The seven members of BTS in the music video for their single "Butter"
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Happy 11th Birthday, BTS!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Adobe Lands in the Soup for Implying Users’ Content Might Be Used To Train AI, Backtracks
Adobe Photoshop software developer offices.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Adobe Lands in the Soup for Implying Users’ Content Might Be Used To Train AI, Backtracks
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Tommy’ Revival’s ‘Listening to You’ Is One of the Most Moving Bits of Theatre I’ve Seen
ali louis bourgazi as tommy on stage with his hand in the air
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
‘Tommy’ Revival’s ‘Listening to You’ Is One of the Most Moving Bits of Theatre I’ve Seen
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Red Velvet’s Latest Comeback, ‘Cosmic,’ Is Giving Sailor Moon Vibes
Red Velvet 2024 Comeback and Cosmic Album Release
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Red Velvet’s Latest Comeback, ‘Cosmic,’ Is Giving Sailor Moon Vibes
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Dearest Gentle Reader, What Comes Next?
The Bridgerton family looking curiously at the camera
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Dearest Gentle Reader, What Comes Next?
Rachael Davies Rachael Davies Jun 13, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.