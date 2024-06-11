If you’ve been playing “Astronaut” and “Spring Day” for almost two years since Jin’s military enlistment, you can stop crying now. Kim Seokjin, who was the first member of BTS to enter mandatory military enlistment, has been discharged on June 12, 2024.

ARMYs (BTS fans) all over social media are greeting Jin with a warm welcome after being away for over 548 days. Fans from South Korea and all over the world have paid for advertisements to celebrate Jin’s homecoming at several landmarks. There are independent ads of him everywhere, from HYBE’s building all the way to Times Square in New York.

BTS Members Celebrate Jin’s Return in Private

Fans weren’t the only ones to greet Jin after he left the military. All the other members of BTS have filed for leave to celebrate Jin’s return privately in Seoul. The other members couldn’t be there to greet Jin outside of his military unit due to safety concerns.

In the meantime, Jin plans to release a solo album within 2024 while we wait for the rest of BTS. This solo album has been speculated since 2023, but no date has been given yet. The next BTS member to be released from military enlistment will be J-Hope on October 17, 2024.

