It’s the Question on Every K-Pop Fan’s Mind: Did BTS Actually Disband?

It’s hard to think of a K-Pop boy band more well known than BTS, so it’s no surprise that any hint of the group disbanding would send shockwaves around the world.

Ever since the group first came together in the 2010s, these idols (and their BTS ARMY) have literally dominated the South Korean pop industry. Even if you know very little about K-Pop, you’ve probably heard of the group at one point or another, if not encountered one of their songs in the wild.

Also known as the Bangtan Boys, fans have speculated for the longest time whether BTS is no more. So, is it true? Is BTS officially disbanded? Here’s what you need to know, and whether it’s time to say farewell to the K-Pop industry’s greatest musical talent.

Did BTS actually disband?

Have no fear, BTS ARMY. While things have been a bit quiet lately, BTS is still active. The group is simply undergoing a hiatus.

It’s understandable why K-Pop fans would think BTS is gone, however. The band even considered breaking up in 2018 after the hectic and draining promotion schedule required for “Fake Love,” forcing the group to work with only one day off per month for three months. Ultimately, BTS chose to remain together, but the band has a far more pressing and mandatory reason for its recent absence: Military service.

That’s right. South Korea requires men to serve in the armed forces for 18 months by 28 years of age, with Jin already enlisted as of 2022. J-Hope and Suga have since begun their mandatory service as of 2023. The group is planning on completing their time in the military before coming back together, which means we won’t officially see BTS fully active again until 2025.

Luckily, BTS members will still continue working on their own independent ventures, so don’t worry. Your favorite idols within the group are still very active. Expect to hear more about BTS’ future plans as 2025 draws closer.

(featured image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

